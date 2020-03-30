  1. News

Instagram shuts down major meme account over coronavirus scam

By

A meme account with close to 14 million followers on Instagram was taken down by the social media company this weekend for perpetuating misinformation about the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The account, @bestmemes, posted images of fake tweets from President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, according to the Daily Dot.

The identical fake messages stated: “Due to the coronavirus, if your state is currently under lockdown, you are eligible for $1,000 via @PayPal by completing the #StayAtHome survey. Stay strong everyone.”

The images also reportedly showed what looked like a PayPal account balance of $1,448.71, according to the report. Followers were then prompted to click on a link in @bestmeme’s bio, which took people to a three-question survey and asked for their email addresses.

By Sunday evening, Instagram had deleted the fake tweet images. The one featuring Obama reappeared and garnered thousands of likes before disappearing again, the Daily Dot reported. By this morning, Instagram had disabled the entire account.

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request from Digital Trends for comment, but this story will be updated when we hear back.

The posts appeared to reference the recently passed U.S. stimulus package that will send checks to Americans to help mitigate the economic impact of the virus. Federal law enforcement and state attorneys general have issued warnings to Americans about not sharing financial and personal information like bank account or Social Security numbers to anyone asking for them in order for them to receive a stimulus check.

There is no signup or form to fill out in order to receive this particular payment, which people should see in their bank accounts in about three weeks or later if a paper check needs to be mailed.

Instagram and other social media have cracked down on misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram has also implemented a feature that brings up verified links to information about the virus whenever a user taps on a hashtag related to COVID-19.

Scams involving money transfer apps like PayPal and CashApp have also proliferated during the panic over the global lockdown, particularly after announcements of the federal stimulus checks, rampant layoffs of service workers, and stock market fluctuations.

Editors' Recommendations

Google Play Store removes Infowars app for spreading coronavirus misinformation

google play

Facebook’s new Coronavirus Community Hub on Messenger provides tips, resources

facebook messenger coronavirus community hub

The coronavirus crisis makes it clear: We’re not ready for an online-first world

coronavirus crisis not ready for an online first world analysis zoom conference lifestyle image

How to run a free background check

The World Health Organization wants you to stay at home and play video games

PC Gaming Gamer

Microsoft makes tweaks to Xbox Live and Teams to handle spike in demand

microsoft game pass subscription deal play xbox

Nvidia GeForce Now starts weekly schedule for new games by adding Control

Square Enix reveals Nier Replicant upgrade, but not a remake or remaster

Coronavirus puts Final Fantasy VII Remake arrival out of Square Enix’s control

HQ Trivia returns, just when the world needs it the most

Lyft refers drivers to Amazon jobs as ridership demand dives

lyft amp

Detroit auto show canceled as venue preps to become coronavirus field hospital

Ford Mustang Bullitt

Google video thanks health care workers for coronavirus efforts

google video thanks healthcare workers for coronavirus efforts a doctor in suit and mask to avoid covid 19

U.K. internet service providers lift caps on broadband data

Acer’s Swift 3 laptops to get eight-core Ryzen 4000 chips for just $630