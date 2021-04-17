  1. News

Trippy NASA video shows two black holes interacting

By

Black holes are so dense that their gravity pulls in everything around them, even light. But that doesn’t mean that they are invisible to view. They collect clouds of dust and gas which form a structure around the black hole called an accretion disk, from which matter is pulled into the black hole over time. These accretion disks give off light and form the distinctive humped appearance made famous by movies like Interstellar.

Now, NASA has created a visualization, shared in the video above, showing what happens when two of these black holes pass one another, demonstrating how the gravity of each warps the accretion disk of the other. The larger black hole, equivalent to 200 times the mass of the sun, is shown in orange, and the smaller black hole is shown in blue. The effect of the extreme gravitational forces creates unexpected and twisted warping of the disks.

In this frame from the new visualization, a supermassive black hole weighing 200 million solar masses lies in the foreground. Its gravity distorts light from the accretion disk of a smaller companion black hole almost directly behind it, creating this surreal view. Different colors for the accretion disks make it easier to track the contributions of each one.
In this frame from the new visualization, a supermassive black hole weighing 200 million solar masses lies in the foreground. Its gravity distorts light from the accretion disk of a smaller companion black hole almost directly behind it, creating this surreal view. Different colors for the accretion disks make it easier to track the contributions of each one. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Jeremy Schnittman and Brian P. Powell

In reality, most of the light emitted in this situation would be in the ultraviolet range, rather than the visible light range. But it is accurate that material orbiting a smaller black hole would experience more intense gravitational forces, which would make it hotter. And hotter material gives off light which is shifted toward the blue end of the spectrum.

The visualization isn’t just for fun though. Simulations like this one are used to investigate what features astronomers could expect to see when observing real black holes.

“We’re seeing two supermassive black holes, a larger one with 200 million solar masses and a smaller companion weighing half as much,” said Jeremy Schnittman, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who created the visualization, in a statement. “These are the kinds of black hole binary systems where we think both members could maintain accretion disks lasting millions of years.”

This visualization shows a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, in which a massive body distorts the image of a body behind it. A similar method can be used to investigate distant stars and to identify exoplanets.

“A striking aspect of this new visualization is the self-similar nature of the images produced by gravitational lensing,” Schnittman explained. “Zooming into each black hole reveals multiple, increasingly distorted images of its partner.”

Editors' Recommendations

How NASA engineers are fixing the issue grounding Mars helicopter Ingenuity

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter using its Left Mastcam-Z camera, on Apr. 16, 2021 (Sol 55).

SpaceX will develop the lander to carry NASA astronauts to the moon

Illustration of SpaceX Starship human lander design that will carry the first NASA astronauts to the surface of the Moon under the Artemis program.

Hubble captures a spectacular ‘face-on’ Starburst galaxy

The luminous heart of the galaxy M61 dominates this image, framed by its winding spiral arms threaded with dark tendrils of dust. As well as the usual bright bands of stars, the spiral arms of M61 are studded with ruby-red patches of light. Tell-tale signs of recent star formation, these glowing regions lead to M61’s classification as a starburst galaxy.

Hubble identifies a 10-billion-year-old pair of quasars in merging galaxies

Astronomers have discovered two pairs of quasars in the distant Universe, about 10 billion light-years from Earth. In each pair, the two quasars are separated by only about 10,000 light-years, making them closer together than any other double quasars found so far away. The proximity of the quasars in each pair suggests that they are located within two merging galaxies. Quasars are the intensely bright cores of distant galaxies, powered by the feeding frenzies of supermassive black holes. One of the distant double quasars is depicted in this illustration.

DJI could drop a new drone this week. Here’s what to expect

dji could drop a new drone this week heres what to expect air 2s pre launch photo

Google to ax its Shopping app in favor of web search

Google Logo

Milky Way and Earth feature in stunning space station photo

milky way and earth feature in stunning space station photo from crew dragon

Flappy Bird comes to Mac as clever interactive notification

flappy bird game

Nvidia embraces ARM on its new Grace supercomputing processors

nvidia unveils grace arm cpu for supercomputers

Nvidia expands RTX Studio lineup with new Ampere GPUs for laptops, desktops

nvidia ampere gpu

Nvidia to bring GeForce RTX graphics to ARM-based Chromebooks and Linux PCs

nvidia rtx 3080 review 04

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G buying guide: Everything you need to know

samsung galaxy s21 news

AMD Ryzen 7000 leak reveals two important features coming in 2022

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x