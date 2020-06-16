Philips Hue is one of the original smart lighting companies, known for a wide range of products, from standard A19 light bulbs to entertainment-focused accessories like the Philips Hue Play. Today, the company announced new additions to its lineup.

Philips’ new Hue White A21 bulbs have an output of 1,600 lumens, or the equivalent of a 100W bulb. It is Philips Hue’s brightest bulb yet, and can fully illuminate most spaces. It also has wireless dimming so you can adjust the brightness and shift from utility lighting to mood lighting with the touch of a button. The Philips Hue White A21 bulbs are scheduled to be available at the end of July and have a price tag of $20.

The Lightstrip Plus builds on the foundation laid by the previous light strip and allows you to place it nearly anywhere in the home. The light strip can be cut to fit a space, and other sections can be reused later. The Lightstrip Plus will be available this week at Target and later this summer at other retailers for $80, with 1-meter extensions going for an extra $25.

The last addition is an upgrade to the Philips Hue Bloom, a table lamp with a lot of style. The Hue Bloom is available in a white finish and outputs up to 500 lumens. The color temperature can be tuned from warm (around 2000K) to a cool (6,500K). The Hue Bloom is a small lamp that’s perfect for use in small spaces, but it isn’t limited solely to white light. The Hue Bloom can output all of the millions of colors that other Hue products can. It provides indirect light that is right at home in the bedroom or on a side table in the dining room.

Though the company charges a premium for its smart lighting, the cost is often lower than other high-end competitors.

