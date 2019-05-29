Digital Trends
News

Razer gives its Mercury peripherals a sleek, minimalist makeover with White line

Jonathan Terrasi
By

Fresh off of the Memorial Day weekend, Razer on May 29 unveiled a new minimalist white color variant of its Mercury line of gaming peripheral products. Announced just ahead of the summer vacation surge in demand for gaming devices, the Mercury White series offers an array of essential gaming accessories that strike a balance between improved performance and simple aesthetics, and that include some of Razer’s more popular accessories. Among these are the Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse pad, the Huntsman and BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboards, and the Kraken mic-and-headphone over-ear headset.

The entire Mercury White line drapes the standard Mercury peripherals in a matte white base color with silver and gray accents. However, the Chroma lighting, which is present on the Mercury White mice models, the Huntsman keyboard, and the Base Station, still displays the company’s signature rainbow palette. Along with the Goliathus mouse mat, the Huntsman and BlackWidow Lite keyboards, and the Kraken headset, the new color scheme features all the standard entries in the Mercury series, including the Atheris wireless gaming mouse, the Basilisk wired gaming mouse, the Raiju Tournament Edition PlayStation 4 controller, the Seiren X microphone standalone microphone, and the Base Station Chroma headset stand and USB hub.

In a related press release, Razer identifies itself as a “lifestyle brand for gamers,” and the new Mercury White models being offered by the company definitely adhere to this philosophy, as they express a preference for stylish basic accouterments over pure performance. As such, hardcore gamers who are interested in hardware with an ergonomic design or lightning response will more likely gravitate toward Razer’s higher-end performance accessories, such as the Elite variants of their Huntsman or BlackWidow keyboards.

The Mercury White launch announcement comes only four months after the debut of the Quartz Pink Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop, and the accompanying Mercury Quartz peripheral set which the Mercury White line mirrors (plus the added Atheris mouse and BlackWidow keyboard). It will be interesting to see how Razer rounds out its more lifestyle-oriented products, and whether the company will keep releasing more variant lines on this fast a timetable going forward.

