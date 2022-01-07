  1. News

Satechi just launched a crazy 165-watt, 4-port USB-C charger

Jesse Hollington
By

Satechi has just launched a powerful new USB-C charging hub at CES 2022 that offers a single, compact connection point to handle some of the most power-hungry USB-C devices.

Thanks to next-generation Gallium Nitride technology, the new four-port charger manages to deliver a total of 165 watts of power in a sleek, low-profile design. A single power cord connects the charger to an AC outlet, and an included stand lets you prop it up on your desk for quick and convenient access.

Picture of Satechi's new 4-port USB-C charger on a desk connected to a MacBook, iPhone, and iPad.
Satechi

Satechi’s GaN charger automatically adjusts power distribution based on which ports are in use, so despite its 165W rating, you’ll only get a maximum output of 100W on any single port — the upper limit of the USB-PD 3.0 spec.

The additional power can be made available to other ports, however, automatically configuring to modes such as 100W/60W when two ports are in use, 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W for three ports, or 60W/45W/30W/30W for four ports based on how much power the connected devices are requesting.

In practical terms, this means Satechi’s new charger can provide maximum charging speeds to all but the most demanding USB-C laptops, with more than enough left over to handle two other USB-powered mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

For instance, the 100W port will provide more than enough power to charge Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro at top speed. Although it does fall short of the 145W charging speeds on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s MagSafe adapter is required to reach those faster speeds anyway.

Satechi’s new 165W USB-C 4-port PD GaN Charger is available at Satechi.net now for $120 and should be appearing at other online retailers soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Checking in with Bluetti at CES 2022: Announcements you don’t want to miss

Bluetti demo booth at CES 2022 with attendants.

Pixar’s Turning Red will skip theaters and head directly to Disney+

The cast of Turning Red.

What is QD-OLED? The newest (and best) TV tech fully explained

Sony 2022 A95K 4K QD-OLED TV.

This 55-inch TV is ON SALE for only $319 at Walmart right now

TCL 55 Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV – 55S431

We can’t believe how cheap this LG OLED TV is at Walmart today

LG 55 Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ OLED55C1PUB

This Lenovo Chromebook is only $119 at Best Buy for a limited time

Lenovo - Chromebook 3 11 Chromebook - AMD A6 - 4GB Memory - 32GB eMMC Flash Memory - Onyx Black

This massive air fryer oven is $70 off at Best Buy today

bella pro series toaster oven air fryer deal best buy february 2021 plus

The 5 biggest computing announcements from CES 2022

AMD CEO Lisa Su holding a Zen 4 CPU.

The top 15 best RPGs on PC

best ps4 split screen games divinity original sin 2

The best fantasy movies on Hulu

Image from Hugo (2011)

Don’t be a Wordle Scrooge: Learn to love Twitter’s new favorite game

A Wordle grid shows a multiple words and hints.

How to set up multiple monitors for PC gaming

Multiple monitors and laptop on desk.

CES is hosting a high-speed autonomous car race today. Watch it here

autonomous race car