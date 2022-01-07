Satechi has just launched a powerful new USB-C charging hub at CES 2022 that offers a single, compact connection point to handle some of the most power-hungry USB-C devices.

Thanks to next-generation Gallium Nitride technology, the new four-port charger manages to deliver a total of 165 watts of power in a sleek, low-profile design. A single power cord connects the charger to an AC outlet, and an included stand lets you prop it up on your desk for quick and convenient access.

Satechi’s GaN charger automatically adjusts power distribution based on which ports are in use, so despite its 165W rating, you’ll only get a maximum output of 100W on any single port — the upper limit of the USB-PD 3.0 spec.

The additional power can be made available to other ports, however, automatically configuring to modes such as 100W/60W when two ports are in use, 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W for three ports, or 60W/45W/30W/30W for four ports based on how much power the connected devices are requesting.

In practical terms, this means Satechi’s new charger can provide maximum charging speeds to all but the most demanding USB-C laptops, with more than enough left over to handle two other USB-powered mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

For instance, the 100W port will provide more than enough power to charge Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro at top speed. Although it does fall short of the 145W charging speeds on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s MagSafe adapter is required to reach those faster speeds anyway.

Satechi’s new 165W USB-C 4-port PD GaN Charger is available at Satechi.net now for $120 and should be appearing at other online retailers soon.

