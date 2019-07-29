News

Slack is back up after being down worldwide. Here’s the latest on the outage

Mathew Katz
By

Popular work-chat program Slack went down on Monday morning — just in time for the start of the work week. The platform was down for just about an hour, throwing some offices into minor chaos.

Users began to complain that they could not access Slack just before 8:00 a.m. PT, according to DownDetector. The issue appeared to be worldwide, and most users said they couldn’t connect to the service at all. Others said they weren’t able to see or send any messages from their coworkers.

According to Slack’s status page, the outage began at 7:54 a.m. About an hour later at 8:51 a.m., Slack’s status Twitter account said that its team had implemented a fix for the outage and the service should be back up shortly.

“We’re pleased to report that we have the all clear, and all functionality is now restored,” the company wrote on its status page. “Thanks so much for bearing with us in the meantime.”

We’ve reached out to the company for more details on what caused the outage and will update this story if we hear back.

“Some workspaces might be experiencing issues with messages sending and loading,” Slack wrote on their status page. “Our team is on the case and we’ll report back once we have an update to share.”

Cut off from their favorite form of chatting with co-workers, some users Slack decided to procrastinate by sharing jokes on another platform: Twitter.

Slack is the latest big tech company to face a major outage over the summer. Most recently, Instagram dealt with an outage so bad on July 16 that thousands of users couldn’t even open the mobile app. Before that, Facebook, along with Facebook-owned Instagram and Whatsapp, experienced problems over the course of 12 hours in early July — leaving users unable to view or upload images.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
Up Next

Xiaomi Mi 9T impressions: Dazzling color and amazing value
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Social Media

Why doesn’t Facebook help after your account gets hacked?

When your Facebook account gets hacked, the company offers little in the way of customer service reps to help you out. Users and consumer advocates say Facebook's customer support system unacceptably bad, and users whose accounts have been…
Posted By Mathew Katz
The Best Jobs in Tech
Small Business

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The bonanza of tech jobs just keeps coming. High-paying tech jobs abound at companies where people love to work. If you’re ready to make a change, this is a great time to look for something more fulfilling.   
Posted By Benjamin Beck
Mobile

Walk, run, stretch, eat right, relax with these handy iPhone fitness apps

Working out and getting yourself in shape isn't easy, but it's easier with the right set of apps. These best iPhone fitness apps will help you to track your calories, monitor your sleep, and achieve your fitness goals.
Posted By Jackie Dove
ecovacs deebot 711 robot vacuum amazon deal
Deals

Let the Deebot 711 robo vacuum do the dirty work with this 39%-off Amazon deal

After a hard day’s work, you just want to go home and rest. But sometimes, instead of going straight to the couch you find yourself facing a whole lot of mess. You need to get yourself a robot vacuum, like the Ecovacs Deebot 711. It's…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Computing

Google’s DeepMind is training Waymo’s self-driving cars like StarCraft II bots

Google's DeepMind and Waymo are teaming up to train the neural networks of self-driving cars. The partnership is using population-based training, which was created to speed up the learning process of computers playing StarCraft II.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
smartphone case adds physical buttons scroll wheels vidgets
Mobile

Smartphone case augments touchscreens with physical buttons, scroll wheels

A customizable smartphone case provides a more tactile experience compared to touchscreens. Vidgets, created by Snap researchers and Columbia University students, translates input through mechanical widgets into onscreen commands.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
tess young exoplanet formation image 7427e ds tuc ab 1
Emerging Tech

Astronomers spot formation of baby gas giant using planet-hunting satellite TESS

A young planet still in the process of being formed has been identified using NASA’s planet-hunting satellite, TESS. The planet, DS Tuc Ab, is nearly six times the size of the Earth and is similar to the gas giants in our Solar System.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Teslas will soon be able to stream Netflix and Hulu, Elon Musk says

Soon you might be able to binge-watch your favorite show while in your Tesla -- provided your Tesla is parked. Tesla founder Elon Musk announced via tweet that the ability to stream Netflix and Hulu through the car’s display is on its…
Posted By Emily Price
pubg corp epic games partners season 4
Gaming

Despite lawsuit, there’s no PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds vs. Fortnite rift

There is no animosity between PUBG Corp. and Epic Games, despite a lawsuit and the competition between PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite. PUBG Corp. even tagged Epic Games as one of the developer's best partners.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
epic games store cloud saves moonlighter
Gaming

Epic Games Store finally enables cloud saves, but for just 2 games so far

The Epic Games Store has enabled the long-awaited cloud saves, but the feature is currently only available for Moonlighter and This War of Mine. Epic Games has a bit more work to do before its wider implementation.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
bitcoin cryptocurrency 2019 broken mem 2
News

The IRS is cracking down on people who didn’t pay taxes on Bitcoin earnings

If you've been trading Bitcoin and haven't been reporting your earnings to the IRS, you might be getting a surprise in your mailbox. By the end of next month, around 10,000 people are expected to get letters from the IRS.
Posted By Emily Price
iphone-xr
Apple

All three new 2020 iPhones rumored to offer 5G connectivity

Apple is rumored to be launching three new iPhones in 2020, and now supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities says that all three of those new smartphones will come with 5G connectivity.
Posted By Emily Price
apex legends wraith glitch
Gaming

Respawn will suspend Apex Legends players who abuse game-breaking Wraith glitch

Respawn will roll out a fix for the game-breaking Wraith glitch in the next patch for Apex Legends. In the meantime, the developer said that it will be handing out suspensions for those who keep exploiting the bug.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite teen picks up 3m for winning esports contest in ny city world cup
Gaming

$3 million for winning a game of Fortnite? It just happened to a U.S. teen

Three million dollars for winning a game of Fortnite? It sounds like the stuff of dreams for most fans of the game, but it’s exactly what happened to a 16-year-old player from Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg