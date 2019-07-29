Share

Popular work-chat program Slack went down on Monday morning — just in time for the start of the work week. The platform was down for just about an hour, throwing some offices into minor chaos.

Users began to complain that they could not access Slack just before 8:00 a.m. PT, according to DownDetector. The issue appeared to be worldwide, and most users said they couldn’t connect to the service at all. Others said they weren’t able to see or send any messages from their coworkers.

According to Slack’s status page, the outage began at 7:54 a.m. About an hour later at 8:51 a.m., Slack’s status Twitter account said that its team had implemented a fix for the outage and the service should be back up shortly.

“We’re pleased to report that we have the all clear, and all functionality is now restored,” the company wrote on its status page. “Thanks so much for bearing with us in the meantime.”

We’ve reached out to the company for more details on what caused the outage and will update this story if we hear back.

???? Thanks for your patience! The team has rolled out a fix and things should be going back to normal now. — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) July 29, 2019

“Some workspaces might be experiencing issues with messages sending and loading,” Slack wrote on their status page. “Our team is on the case and we’ll report back once we have an update to share.”

Thanks for the report and sorry about the trouble. These are connection issues affecting all platforms. We're working on a fix. — Slack (@SlackHQ) July 29, 2019

Cut off from their favorite form of chatting with co-workers, some users Slack decided to procrastinate by sharing jokes on another platform: Twitter.

when slack goes down pic.twitter.com/eJRrVZLhKx — karen han (@karenyhan) July 29, 2019

Slack is the latest big tech company to face a major outage over the summer. Most recently, Instagram dealt with an outage so bad on July 16 that thousands of users couldn’t even open the mobile app. Before that, Facebook, along with Facebook-owned Instagram and Whatsapp, experienced problems over the course of 12 hours in early July — leaving users unable to view or upload images.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.