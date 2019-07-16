Instagram is down again for some users. Here’s the latest on the outage

Share

Instagram went down yet again on Thursday morning, the third time in just over a month that the social network has experienced issues.

Users began to complain that about problems accessing Instagram starting around 7 a.m. PT, though complaints spiked around 10 a.m. PT, according to DownDetector. People said they were having issues accessing the news feed and others were unable to log in. Many users on Twitter said Instagram’s app was continually crashing when they tried to update their feed.

The outage was largely in North America, though some users in Europe were also experiencing problems.

We’ve reached out to Instagram to see what’s going on and will update this story as soon as we hear back. A spokeswoman told CNBC that it was looking into the issue.

The company released an update for its iOS app on Tuesday that included “bug fixes and performance improvements,” but it’s not clear if that’s related to the outage.

Social media-loving Instagram users quickly took to Twitter to joke about the outage.

It’s been a tough summer for Instagram users. The network went down for just over an hour in June. In early July, users experienced a multitude of problems using Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp over the course of 12 hours, with many people unable to view or upload photos.

In March, all three of the Facebook-owned services experienced a 15-hour outage, the worst in Facebook’s history, which was caused by a server configuration change.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information.