It’s not just you: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users have been reporting outages and problems with images since around 5:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning. If you’ve had trouble accessing pictures on the platform, the outage is why.

Down Detector has received reports of Facebook outages that are mainly affecting U.S. and European users. More than 80% of users have reported issues with photos on Facebook. Photos are either broken, not viewable, or difficult to upload. Some users have also reported that apps for each of the networks were crashing.

According to user reports, the vast majority of problems with Instagram involve the app’s news feed, as well as uploading and viewing photos. WhatsApp users are having issues with sending or receiving messages and with the app’s connection. 

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos, and other files on our apps,” Facebook wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Instagram posted the same message on its Twitter account. It’s not clear what’s causing the problems and it doesn’t look like any other major sites are affected. We reached out to Facebook for additional details, but have yet to hear back.

Facebook is the parent company to both Instagram and WhatsApp. Combined, the three platforms have more than 4 billion users.

Naturally, users took to Twitter to joke about the outage of the internet’s most popular social networks using the hashtag #facebookdown. As you might imagine, images (including GIFs) seemed to be working fine.

In March, the three networks had an outage that lasted 15 hours, which was the worst outage in Facebook’s history. Facebook said in a tweet that the reason for that particular outage was a server configuration change. 

Cloudflare, a cloud computing company, also experienced a worldwide outage Tuesday that affected sites like Discord, FlightRadar, Coinbase Pro, and more. 

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are still experiencing outage issues across the globe as of 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday. We’ll keep this story updated with the latest on the outages.

