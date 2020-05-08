The online cake recipe that’s proving a hit during lockdown

There’s only so much Netflix and Animal Crossing the brain can take, so what else have people been doing while stuck indoors during shelter-in-place orders?

Baking, that’s what.

Many of you have no doubt already discovered how the simple process of baking can be a great way to switch off and forget about the coronavirus crisis, whether you’re knocking something together by yourself or getting the kids involved.

The BBC Good Food website has just revealed the most popular recipe on its site over the last month as people stayed home, looking for things to do — and stuff to eat.

It turns out that the favored lockdown recipe over the last six weeks has been the “brilliant banana loaf,” described on the BBC’s website as “a cross between banana bread and a drizzle cake … a quick bake that can be frozen and is great for using up overripe bananas.”

With only eight ingredients, a preparation time of a mere 15 minutes, and a cooking time of 40 minutes, the brilliant banana loaf has clearly proved irresistible for folks looking to create some homemade sweet treats (presumably to eat with Netflix and Animal Crossing).

Lily Barclay, editor of the BBC Good Food site, noted some of the benefits of spending time in the kitchen. “Baking is such a calming activity which can help you focus and take away the stresses of the day,” she said, adding, “The motion of stirring, beating, and kneading can be meditative and the results are very rewarding, which is why we are seeing a surge in people wanting to learn new baking skills.”

The BBC also revealed the top 10 recipes on its site in recent weeks, among them chocolate brownies, flapjacks, and chili con carne:

1. Brilliant banana loaf

2. Best-ever chocolate brownies

3. Best Yorkshire puddings

4. Classic scones with jam and clotted cream

5. Easy pancakes

6. Classic Victoria sandwich

7. Yummy golden syrup flapjacks

8. Lemon drizzle cake

9. Chili con carne

10. Vintage chocolate chip cookies

In a similar vein, meal-planning smartphone apps can help you better organize your home-cooking exploits, with tips on sorting out your menus and shopping lists. Digital Trends has picked out some of the best ones available.

