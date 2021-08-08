  1. News

This tiny exoplanet 35 light-years away is half the mass of Venus

By
The L 98-59b planet.
This artist’s impression shows L 98-59b, one of the planets in the L 98-59 system that’s 35 light-years away. The system contains four confirmed rocky planets with a potential fifth, the farthest from the star, unconfirmed. ESO/M. Kornmesser

Of the roughly 4,200 planets outside our solar system discovered thus far, most are larger than Earth for the simple reason that it’s easier to spot a larger planet as it has a more noticeable impact on the environment around it. That’s why it’s notable when smaller exoplanets are discovered, like the recently identified planet L 98-59b, which is just half the mass of Venus.

The planet, orbiting the star L 98-59, which is just 35 light-years away, is part of a system of four or possibly five planets that are comparable to the rocky planets in the inner part of our solar system. The diminutive planet is the closest of the system to its star and is the smallest ever discovered using a method called radial velocity. This works by detecting a tiny wobble in the host star, which is caused by the gravity of the planet as it orbits, and this detection was made using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), which is located in the Atacama desert in Chile.

The other planets in this system are intriguing as well. One of them may even be habitable, as it is in the habitable zone (the distance from a star at which liquid water could exist on a planet’s surface), and it is a rocky planet like Earth or Venus.

“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” said one of the authors, María Rosa Zapatero Osorio of the Centre for Astrobiology in Madrid, Spain, in a statement.

This makes the system a great target for further investigations with new and upcoming tools, like the James Webb Space Telescope, which will be able to detect whether exoplanets have atmospheres.

“This system announces what is to come,” said lead author Olivier Demangeon of the University of Porto. “We, as a society, have been chasing terrestrial planets since the birth of astronomy, and now we are finally getting closer and closer to the detection of a terrestrial planet in the habitable zone of its star, of which we could study the atmosphere.”

The findings are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

The cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The 91 best movies on Hulu right now

Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons in Hearts Beat Loud.

The 45 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Sean Penn as Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The best shows on Peacock right now

A man and a woman exchanging money on Weeds.

Spotify Plus might give free users unlimited track skipping for $1 per month

Screen capture of the Spotify app promoting Spotify Plus.

The best PS5 games for 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Diablo Immortal delayed to 2022 amid hectic week for Blizzard

diablo immortal delayed

Netflix documentary to feature SpaceX’s first all-civilian mission

The all-civilian crew heading to space in September 2021.

Boeing announces decision on Wednesday launch of Starliner

A graphic rendering of the Boeing Starliner orbiting Earth.

Watch Rocket Lab’s tour of its high-tech space facilities

A Rocket Lab production facility filled with rockets.

Oppo releases photos taken with its prototype Under Screen Camera for phones

Oppo's prototype phone with an under display camera

Heatworks Tetra is a self-contained, no plumbing needed countertop dishwasher

heatworks tetra self contained countertop dishwasher 2

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G gets a U.S launch. Can it compete with the iPad?

samsung galaxy tab fe 5g us release price availability s7