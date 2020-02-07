News

Twitter was broken for about an hour, leaving people unable to tweet

Twitter went offline for thousands of users Friday afternoon, leaving users unable to tweet.

The Twitter outage began right around 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Down Detector. At least 10,000 users around the world reported that they couldn’t access the social network. The issue appears to be affecting the Twitter website, Tweetdeck, and Twitter’s iPhone and Android apps.

About an hour later, Twitter fixed the problem, meaning you can once again take solace in the fact that you can tweet your every thought whenever you want.

The error left some unable to access Twitter altogether, with many people are unable to tweet, reply, or even like tweets.

There was one workaround, however: if you scheduled a tweet, it would eventually send. Live-tweeting, however, was completely broken.

Twitter acknowledged on its status page that there was an “active incident” causing a “partial service disruption” and that it was working to resolve the issue.

“You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now,” the company wrote. “Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal.”

Twitter’s most recent major outage took place in July, when the social network went down for about an hour.

