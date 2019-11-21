Vizio just beat Black Friday with this super-short soundbar flash sale

Keen to avoid the madness of Black Friday 2019 by taking home a bargain ahead of time? You’re in luck — Vizio has discounted its entire soundbar collection, including its flagship Vizio 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound System, which is in the discount bin with $300 off, through Saturday, November 23.

Instead of running through all the soundbars on offer, we thought we’d make the shopping experience a little less daunting by handing over the entire list, before diving into our picks for the best choice for convenience viewers, those looking to spice up their home entertainment setup, and movie buffs.

So, here’s the entire list of Vizio soundbars on sale from November 21 until November 23:

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar — $60 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Vizio 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer — $100 ($80 off)

— ($80 off) Vizio 5.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer — $150 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Vizio 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer — $300 ($200 off)

— ($200 off) Vizio 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer — $700 ($300 off)

Convenience viewers wanting to add a bit of oomph to their viewing experience ought to look no further than this fantastic deal on Vizio’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar System that sees the Bluetooth-enabled soundbar-and-wireless-subwoofer-combo on sale for $100, down from the usual $180.

Capable of being mounted to a wall or rested on a console table, the soundbar itself can be configured to be the lone output method, or to assist an existing home theater setup or a television’s built in-speakers, while calling upon the bundled wireless subwoofer to add some rumble to the mix.

Aimed at customers looking to take their entertainment setup to the next level without having to take out a second mortgage, Vizio’s 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System is armed with a multidirectional soundbar (frontward- and upward-firing), two rear speakers, and a six-inch wireless subwoofer.

Throw that all together and the result is a setup that moves sound around the room, from ceiling to floor and wall to wall, to immerse viewers from all angles — bolstered by Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also has a Chromecast baked in for one-click streaming through the likes of Pandora and Spotify.

If you’re after the best Vizio has to offer, then look no further than its 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System, which comprises of a multidirectional soundbar (frontward- and upward-firing), two standalone satellite monitors (also frontward- and upward-firing), and a massive ten-inch wireless subwoofer.

Combined, this produces a similar effect to the aforementioned Vizio 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System — though instead of moving sound around the room in a composed manner, this flagship model hurls it at you from all angles, dragging you into the action that’s unfolding in front of your eyes.

Of course, it too supports Dolby Atmos and has a Chromecast built-in for convenient access to all the leading on-demand and live music-streaming services, including iHeartRadio and Spotify. It can even be hooked up to other Vizio SmartCast hardware to create a Sonos-like multi-room network.

After something a bit different? Several other manufacturers, like Samsung and Sony, have slashed their prices ahead of Black Friday, discounting everything from lone soundbars to entire home-theater-in-a-box setups. Check out our list of the Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals to see them all.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more incredible deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday? We have a list for that, too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations