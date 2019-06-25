Digital Trends
News

How and where to watch the first 2020 Democratic primary debates

Mathew Katz
By

There’s more than seven months to go before the 2020 primary season gets underway with the Iowa caucuses, but the first Democratic primary debates will air Wednesday and Thursday evening.

With 20 candidates set to take the stage, the event has been split up into two nights, with 10 candidates per debate. NBC News will host the debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. They’ll be moderated by NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, and Chuck Todd, along with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.

Here’s what you need to know about the first Democratic primary debate.

How do I watch the debate online?

NBC will livestream the debate on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. You can watch a livestream of the debate above starting at 6 p.m. PT on both Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. Both debates are scheduled to last until 8 p.m. PT.

NBC also plans to livestream the debate for free on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News Mobile App and on its Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Apps. The debate will also stream on Telemundo’s digital apps and platforms.

If you choose to go the traditional-TV route, the debate will air live on NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo starting at 6 p.m. PT.

Which candidates will be at each debate?

NBC randomly split up the candidates between the two nights, meaning you won’t get to see the Joe Biden-Elizabeth Warren matchup you might have been hoping for.

The Wednesday night debate will feature:

  • Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
  • Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)
  • Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.)
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn)
  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

The Thursday night debate will feature:

  • Author and activist Marianne Williamson
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)
  • Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)

Biden, Sanders, and Warren are the current frontrunners in the race, according to Real Clear Politics averages of national polling, though a stellar debate performance could give any candidate a significant boost.

What will they talk about?

Each candidate could be asked any question, though they might try to pivot to a topic they’re passionate about. Expect to hear about their plans for health care, immigration, trade, and foreign policy.

We’ll be watching for any mentions of how the candidates’ policy proposals would impact tech. Warren in particular has been forceful calling for breaking up the country’s biggest tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Facebook. She’s not alone in scrutinizing those companies: The House of Representatives began an antitrust investigation into Big Tech earlier in June.

When is the next debate?

CNN will host the second Democratic primary debate, which will also be held over the course of two nights: July 30 and 31. After that, ABC and Univision will hold the third debate on September 12 and 13, 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is here: What you need to know
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 1
Cars

Think hybrids can’t be sporty? BMW’s Vision M Next is here to prove you wrong

BMW unveiled a concept named Vision M Next that shows what sports cars could look like in the not-too-distant future. It is a plug-in hybrid model with 600-hp, and a driver-focused interior packed with futuristic tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
chevrolet releases in car pizza ordering application marketplace domino s
Cars

Chevrolet’s in-car pizza-ordering app is the start of an ecommerce revolution

Chevrolet has added Domino's in-car pizza delivery app to Marketplace, an ecommerce platform that equips millions of cars built since 2017. Users can order a pizza on-the-go by tapping the screen a few times, and have it delivered where…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hacker with Computer
Mobile

Hackers conduct prolonged cyberattack against phone network, says security firm

A security company says a prolonged cyberattack against global phone networks, where hackers have apparently collected data related to phone conversations and even the physical location of the device, has taken place.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best instant pot deals before amazon prime day 2019 selling featured
Smart Home

Find the best Instant Pot deals to shop before Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through midnight July 16. If you've been waiting for Prime Day to buy an Instant Pot, Amazon has primed the buying pump with sweet deals on top-selling products such as Instant Pot.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 17
Cars

BMW is planning high-performance hybrids, as well as hot-rodded EVs

BMW development chief Klaus Fröhlich told Digital Trends he thinks the company's M division will release a high-performance hybrid after 2025. In the meantime, it will focus on leveraging the benefits of plug-in hybrid tech to boost…
Posted By Ronan Glon
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bye camera removes people ai byebyecamera
Photography

Create apocalyptic A.I. world with this camera app that removes people from pics

What would the shots in your camera roll look like without any people? Bye Bye Camera is a new iOS app that uses artificial intelligence to remove all people from the photo., but it's not designed for practical applications.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is coming to T-Mobile on June 28

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is the flagship of the S10 line, and it's expensive at $1,300. But, it's the only one of Samsung's latest phones that can connect to a 5G network. It's available from Sprint and Verizon, and now T-Mobile.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
self assembling micro robot tiny car screen shot 2019 06 25 at 17 24 20
Emerging Tech

Self-assembling microrobots can be programmed to form a tiny steerable car

A new type of self-assembling mobile micromachine can be programmed to assemble into different formations -- ranging from a tiny car to a miniature rocket. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
guinness record basketball robot toyota
Emerging Tech

Swish! Toyota’s basketball bot earns a Guinness record with 2,020 perfect throws

A basketball-shooting robot built by Toyota just picked up a Guinness World Record for successfully sinking 2,020 baskets in a row without ever missing a shot. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
News

Instagram CEO says the app doesn’t listen to your conversations

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri told CBS News' Gail King in a recent interview that Instagram does not listen to its users, even though you may see ads related to products you were talking about with a friend, but never actually searched for.
Posted By Allison Matyus
leica m e typ 240 announced l1000255 edit
Photography

Leicas are never cheap, but the M-E sacrifices little and costs half as much

Drooling over that iconic red circle logo, but don't have a big budget? The Leica M-E is the most affordable rangefinder in the M series. Despite the entry-level price point, the M-E even offers performance improvements.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Bungie Destiny 2 crunch development developers patch weapon
Gaming

Bungie delays an upcoming Destiny 2 patch to avoid overworking developers

In response to a question about a patch fix for one of Destiny 2's weapons, a Bungie developer shared that it was delayed due to an effort to preserve work-life balance for the team.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.