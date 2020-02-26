The final Democratic debate before Super Tuesday took place in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday, February 25, just days before that state’s primary. Rivals spent their time attacking Bernie Sanders, who handily won the Nevada primary and is poised to do well in most of the upcoming primary states, according to recent polls. If you missed the debate when it was live, you can watch it in its entirety in the player above.

Seven candidates participated in the 10th debate of the 2020 Democratic primary cycle, including Tom Steyer, who failed to make the cut for the last debate earlier this month.

CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute hosted the debate, which took place at the Gaillard Center in Charleston. Here’s everything you need to know about the South Carolina debate, including how to watch if you missed it.

How to watch the South Carolina Democratic debate if you missed it live

You can watch the debate for free on the CBS News website and the CBS News app, and via @CBSNews on Twitter. You can also watch the debate in the YouTube player above.

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

The polling requirements were even higher this time around. Candidates had to receive at least 10 percent support in at least four national or South Carolina polls by a pollster approved by the Democratic National Committee. They could also qualify if they had 12 percent support in at least two polls of South Carolina, or if they won at least one pledged delegate in Iowa, New Hampshire, or Nevada.

Here are the seven candidates who qualified:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Businessman Tom Steyer

Steyer is the only candidate who was not on the stage in Nevada, but qualified thanks to strong polling in South Carolina.

Who moderated the debate?

The debate was moderated by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

When is the next Democratic debate?

The next Democratic debate will take place in Phoenix on Sunday, March 15, and will be hosted by CNN, Univision, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD. Expect to see a much smaller debate stage next time around — there’s a good chance some candidates could drop out after a poor Super Tuesday showing.

Editors' Recommendations