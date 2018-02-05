You can adventure like Bear Grylls with the Triple Wall Water Bottle

It’s hard to differentiate among the oodles of water bottles on the market these days, all of which promise to be the toughest, the most sustainable, or the most capable of keeping your icy beverages cold and your warm beverages hot. But if a water bottle can withstand the adventures undertaken by Bear Grylls, known best for his escapades in the popular series Man vs. Wild, chances are the water bottle can withstand anything you throw at it, too. To that end, it may behoove you to check out the new Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, which promises to keep beverages hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. It’s BPA-free, and currently available for purchase on Amazon for $22.

The water bottle comes as part of Grylls’ Bear Gear line, all of which claims to be “built tough so that you can explore further.” And if anyone knows about toughness, it’s Grylls. The former British Special Forces soldier is also a high-altitude mountaineer, and most famously, a survival expert. Similarly, the Triple Wall water bottle ought to survive in extreme conditions, too.

BPA-free, the bottle is made from stainless steel and food-grade materials that promise not to retain odors or flavors from previous fills. That means that you ought to be able to carry coffee one day and water the next, and not end up with coffee-flavored water. The water bottle weighs in at 9.6 ounces (without anything in it, of course), which claims to be 20 percent lighter than competitor bottles. Plus, the exterior of the container is scratch-resistant and boasts a no-sweat powder-coated exterior, so you won’t have to worry about the bottle slipping out of your grip.

Of course, if the water bottle doesn’t live up to your expectations (or its promises), it also comes with a lifetime warranty. The Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle is available in a wide range of colors, including aqua teal, midnight black, lavender, and stainless steel in both 20- and 32-ounce sizes. If you’re looking for a way to stay hydrated on your next adventure, this may be the way to go.