Develop better hydration habits with the DrinKup water bottle

You can lead us to a full bottle of water, but sometimes, you just can’t make us drink. While we’re all perfectly aware of how important hydration is, many of us would be hard-pressed to cite a recent day in which we actually consumed the recommended half a gallon of water (or eight eight-ounce glasses). That could change, however, with the introduction of the DrinKup, a water bottle that claims to combine smart technology, design, and convenience to not only wean folks off plastic water bottles but also help them develop proper hydration habits.

While plenty of smart water bottles depend upon companion smartphone apps as the conduit to their connected capabilities, the DrinKup actually keeps all hydration statistics handy within the bottle itself. Simply look at the bottle’s smart lid to learn more about how much you are (or aren’t) drinking. With its ultrasonic sensors, the smart lid will tell you how much water you’ve consumed throughout the day, and will also send you reminders to fill up should you go too long without taking a sip. If your water has been languishing untouched in the DrinKup for too long, the lid will let you know that its contents have likely gone stale, so you can replenish your supply.

Of course, DrinKup does have a companion app, and also integrates with Fitbit, Apple Health, and other platforms. When you’re on your mobile device or wearable, you can check out your hydration goals (which are catered to your individual needs), interact with your friends by sending them drink reminders of your own, and even monitor multiple DrinKup bottles so you can pester children or significant others to drink up.

The DrinKup is said to be BPA-free and makes use of Bluetooth 4.2 technology, which the team claims allows for 30 days of battery life on a single charge. And while the DrinKup should probably be used most frequently for water, should you choose to put your hot coffee or tea in the bottle, it will act as a thermos — the double-walled insulation claims to preserve hot drinks for 12 hours, while cold drinks will last 24 hours. And if you forget what’s actually in your bottle, simply tap the lid and turn your bottle upside down — if the contents’ temperature is high, the cap will notify you that it contains hot liquid inside.

You can buy the DrinKup now from the company website for $79.