Get ready for summer with this Traeger pellet smoker deal

Families who are looking for grill deals to use during the summer season should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Traeger Grills Pro 780. This wood pellet grill and smoker, which usually costs $1,000, is down to only $800 following a $200 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, but with the grill’s very high average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 stars, we think stocks may run out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to complete the purchase for it right away.

Why you should buy the Traeger Grills Pro 780

The Traeger Grills Pro 780 is in our list of the best outdoor grills as the best smart grill with its WiFIRE technology that enables a variety of helpful features. Once connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network, you’ll be able to use the Traeger app to turn the grill on or off, monitor its cooking temperatures, and set cooking schedules. You’ll also be able to use Amazon’s Alexa to control the Traeger Grills Pro 780 using voice commands.

As its name suggests, the Traeger Grills Pro 780 offers a cooking surface area of 780 square inches, with your meals done faster with the help of TurboTemp technology that improves the grill’s startup time and helps with temperature recovery after you lift its lid. The grill also comes with a trapdoor that empties the hopper to quickly and easily swap wood pallets, as well as all-terrain wheels so that you can easily move it when needed.

Now’s the perfect time to buy a new grill so that you’ll have the full summer season to use it. We highly recommend going for the Traeger Grills Pro 780, which is available from Best Buy for a discounted price of $800 for $200 in savings on its sticker price of $1,000. There’s a chance that the stocks made available for this sale price will sell out soon, so there’s no time to waste. If you’re already looking forward to cooking with the Traeger Grills Pro 780, but you want to get it for cheaper than usual, push through with this deal as soon as you can.

