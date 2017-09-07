Relive the GoPro Mountain Games in Outside TV’s two-part special, airing tonight

Why it matters to you For those of you who missed the GoPro Mountain Games in action, you now have a chance to immerse yourself in the experience on Outside TV and OutsideTV.com.

For an edge-of-your-seat, action-packed experience, tune in for Outside TV’s premiere of the 2017 GoPro Mountain Games. If you weren’t able to attend, now you can catch all of the excitement in a two-part special set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on Outside TV and OutsideTV.com.

Outside TV is the official content production partner of the 2017 GoPro Mountain Games, a four-day event that took place in June in Vail, Colorado. The event featured athletes from nine sports and 25 disciplines including climbing, stand-up paddling, slacklining, running, and kayaking. The 16th annual GoPro Mountain Games boasted more than 70,000 outdoor enthusiasts in attendance from across the globe.

The Outside TV event follows the touching storylines of various individual athletes across a wide spectrum of outdoor sports, while also packing in all of the family fun, thrilling twists, and remarkable feats in between. Day one of the Mountain Games consisted of kayakers plunging down the frothing waters of Homestake Creek in the Coors Light Steep Creek Championships, wagging tails and canine calls in the Blue Buffalo DockDogs Outdoor Big Air and Dueling Dogs competitions, the unique Rocky Dog Trail Run, and plenty of human downward dog in an exclusive lineup of yoga classes taught to DJ’s catchy beats.

Day two brought an intense footrace from one end of the valley to the other in the Trigger Point Ultimate Mountain Challenge, a flurry of chalked hands in the IFSC Climbing World Cup’s only stop in America, additional freestyle whitewater, and a ribbon of dust as 200 mountain bikers took to the trail in the GoPro MTN Enduro. If you could even imagine packing any more adventure into one day, The Tudor International Slackline Invitational kicked off alongside additional yoga, disc golf, and a dog jump competition. Day three saw much of the same — climbing, running, and kayaking, as well as the Yeti Down River SUP Sprint. This two-day TV premiere will showcase all of the highlights and intense moments from the competitions.

“Outside TV thrives on pushing boundaries and capturing the most compelling adventure story lines. Naturally, producing original programming for the GoPro Mountain Games was an organic fit, and one we were happy and proud to produce,” stated Rob Faris, senior vice president of programming at Outside TV, in a press release. “We’re already underway with planning and preparation for 2018.”

You can find more information on the GoPro Mountain Games on the official website.