The Lucnt SRL1 is a smart bike light that works like a car brake

When it comes to determining how easy to use a product really is, it’s always good to consider whether or not good ol’ mom and dad could figure it out. After all, an excellent design should transcend generations, right? Promising to pass the test is the Lucnt SRL1, a smart bike light that works just like a car brake light, making your bike ride safer for all involved.



Designed and made in California, the Lucnt SRL1 makes use of multiple sensors and smart algorithms to determine when you’re slowing down or speeding up. In response, the light will illuminate or return to its normal pattern, all without any additional input from you. Rather than fiddling with a power switch or remembering to turn your blinkers on when you want to turn or make a stop, the Lucnt SRL1 does all the work for you. Just because you’re riding a bike doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have at least some of the benefits of a car.

Automatically activated by the magnets in its bike mount, the smart bike light ought to turn on once you’re in motion, and turn off once it’s detected that you’ve stopped. When you’re just cruising around in traffic, the Lucnt has a proprietary blink pattern to keep drivers and pedestrians aware of your presence. And then when you brake, it will turn solid.

Promising a tough all-weather design, the Lucnt should stay charged over the course of multiple rides — it’s said to deliver 20 hours of use on just a single hour of charge. From a design perspective, the Lucnt looks quite nice. Not only is it hand-made, but it’s actually made from a single piece of solid aluminum. You can place it just about anywhere on your seat post, making it appropriate for just about any sized rider.

Of course, you should always exercise caution when backing a crowdfunding campaign, and as we haven’t seen the Lucnt in action, we can’t verify any of the company’s claims. That said, if the smart light does everything it says it can do, it’s a pretty sweet piece of equipment for making your eco-friendly commute safer. The team is hoping to raise $50,000 and is looking to ship product in July. An early bird model will set you back $100.