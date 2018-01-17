The Luminiser is a lantern that uses a tea candle to power its LED light

Having a proper light source while camping or backpacking is crucial to the outdoor experience, which is why camp lanterns have always been a popular accessory to carry with us on our backcountry adventures. Those lights usually require fuel or batteries to serve as a source of energy, which can become problematic on longer excursions. But a new lantern called the Luminiser powers its internal LED lights using a unique form of energy, potentially changing the lives of those who use it.

The lantern, which recently launched on Kickstarter, collects thermal energy from a simple tea candle and converts it into power that can be used to illuminate its LED bulbs. A single candle will create enough juice to keep the lantern going for five to six hours while creating 15 to 20 times more light than the candle could on its own.

Lightweight and compact, the Luminiser tips the scales at less than one pound and measures 5.5 inches in height with its foldable legs stashed away. That makes it small enough to place inside a backpack for easy transportation to the campsite. Once there, the legs can be folded back into position, extending its height to 9.8 inches, and allowing the lantern to stand on a flat surface.

When campers are ready to use the Luminisier, they simply light a tea candle and place inside the included glass holder. That apparatus than locks into place on the lantern itself, which begins collecting energy from the heat of the flame within seconds. To turn off the light, simply pull the glass holder out and extinguish the candle.

While the lantern obviously has benefits for outdoor enthusiasts, it can also be used in developing countries where electricity remains at a premium. Tea candles are small, lightweight, and relatively easy to obtain, making the Luminiser a potentially inexpensive and efficient light source for millions of people.

The designers of the lamp are hoping to raise $31,700 on Kickstarter to get the Luminiser into production. If they are successful, they hope to begin shipping the LED light in August for $125. However, early bird supporters can order one now for as little as $89.

Find out more on the Luminiser Kickstarter page.