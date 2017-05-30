Light up any situation with the one-of-a-kind Luminoodle light strip

Why it matters to you When you're camping, you want to save as much space as possible. The Luminoodle will help you do that, doubling as both string lighting and a lantern.

Why hang a lantern from a rope when your rope can be the lantern itself? For those of us wishing to solve multiple problems with a singular solution, there’s Luminoodle, a USB lighting offering now available on Amazon following a successful Kickstarter campaign. Meant for campers who don’t want to carry both rope and a lighting source, this 5-foot strand of bright, waterproof, and USB-powered LEDs will illuminate even the darkest of nights. Promising to be between 10 and 20 times brighter than your average Christmas lights, Luminoodle says it’s “the most adaptable, intuitive, and portable string lighting system ever created.”

Whether you’re going camping and need a light source for your tent, or need to be able to see into the back of your closet, or simply want to backlight the latest addition to your art collection, you can use Luminoodle. Unlike other strings of lights, this product is waterproof, flexible, and capable of being hung, strung, hooked, stuck to, or wrapped around almost any object.

Better still, the Luminoodle features two “modes” of operation. You can either take advantage of its length, hanging the noodle up with its Noodle Ties (included with your purchase), magnets, or by creating a Luminoodle loop; or you can create a lantern with the lights. Thanks to the included rip-stop nylon bag, you can stuff the entire length of your string lighting into a single contained pouch, and create a concentrated light source capable of diffusing light and spreading it 360 degrees.

And no matter what scenario you find yourself in, Luminoodle can provide the light. It doesn’t get soggy when it’s left in the water, as the LED strip is totally surrounded in a single-piece silicone tube, creating an IP67-rated (capable of withstanding submersion in water up to 3 feet) waterproof light.

The Luminoodle starts at $20 on Amazon, an is available for Prime shipping.