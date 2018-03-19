This portable power station can keep a mini-fridge running for up to 2 days

Share

As more and more companies release portable power stations for use in the outdoors, the ability to keep our electronic devices charged and functioning while on the go has become a lot easier. The latest entry into this increasingly competitive market comes our way courtesy of Midland Radio, a company that is probably best known for its line of walkie-talkies used for communicating in remote areas. As you would expect, the device offers a lightweight and rugged charging solution that is built specifically for the demanding environments we face when outdoors.

The new Midland PPG100 comes equipped with a lithium-ion battery that offers a 950 watt-hour capacity. That is enough power to keep your smartphone charged for up to 170 hours or run a mini-fridge for two days. It will also keep a three-watt LED lamp running for more than 280 hours and recharge most laptops twice. An LCD display provides a readout of the PPG100’s current charge level at a glance.

Midland’s portable power station isn’t lacking in ports to help keep your devices charged. The battery pack includes two standard AC wall outlets, a 12-volt DC port like the one found in your car, two USB ports, and a dedicated LED light port, all of which can be used simultaneously to charge or power multiple devices. The PPG100 itself can be recharged using either an AC wall adapter or DC car charger, both of which are included. An optional solar panel can be used to generate power while living off the grid as well.

One of the advantages of using a lithium-ion battery is that it can provide plenty of power without adding a lot of weight. To that end, the PPG100 tips the scales at just 25 pounds, putting it on par with the latest offerings from Goal Zero. Midland’s model has the added benefit of coming in a rugged, durable case that is both dust and waterproof, and includes a built-in handle that makes it easier to carry around. Just how well protected from the elements is it? The company says that when the lid is closed and sealed tight the device can be immersed in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes without suffering any damage.

The Midland PPG100 is available now for $1,099. To find out more, visit the Midland USA website.