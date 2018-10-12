Digital Trends
Outdoors

The Wau stands out in the crowded ebike market with its 60-mile range

Kraig Becker
By
With the growth of the ebike market expected to grow at a rate of more than 5 percent per year, an increasing number of manufacturers are racing to get their piece of that pie. This has led to a fierce level of competition within the industry as designers look for ways to help their electric bikes stand out from the crowd. One of the more intriguing new options comes our way via an Indiegogo campaign that introduces an ebike that not only offers solid performance at an affordable price, but also comes with some nice additional features that will certainly be appreciated by urban commuters.

The Wau ebike is available in three different models — the standard edition, the Wau City, and the Wau S — with the main difference being the distance they can travel before requiring a recharge. The standard model can cover 44 miles before its battery needs to be juiced up, while both the City and S versions have a range of up to 62 miles. All versions have the option to increase that range to as much as 100 miles by adding a larger battery pack. Those batteries power onboard electric drives that allow the Wau and Wau City to hit pedal-assisted speeds of up to 15 mph, while the Wau S tops out at 20 mph.

Other than that, the bikes are nearly identical in terms of looks and features. Each comes with a color LCD cycling computer that provides information on distance traveled, current speed, remaining battery life, and other important data. They also feature an eight-speed Shimano gearing systems, tires that are designed to resist punctures, and intelligent lighting systems on the front and rear of the frame. Those lights automatically adjust their brightness based on conditions and the rear light even works as a brake light to alert traffic when the rider is slowing down or coming to a halt.

The Wau ebike is also equipped with a multifunctional GPS system. The GPS not only tracks the routes but gives the owner the ability to keep tabs on the location of the bike. By logging into a companion smartphone app or a computer, the Wau’s location can be viewed on a map. The GPS system is also used as part of the bike’s anti-theft features, giving the owner the option of setting geofenced alarms. If the bike is moved outside of a designated area, its built-in alarm will sound. That same alarm includes an active tamper system that activates when unauthorized individuals try to make off with the Wau.

When the crowdfunding campaign launched for the Wau ebike a few weeks back, the goal was to raise $50,000 to get it into production. Nearly twice that amount has been raised so far with a nearly two weeks yet to go. That means that the bike should start shipping in December as planned with a retail price starting at $2,184 for the standard edition. All three models are available at substantial discounts now, with early bird backers still able to reserve one for $749. As usual, it is important to keep in mind the risks that come with backing any crowdfunding campaign prior to pledging your hard-earned money.

