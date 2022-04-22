24 amazing images of our planet for Earth Day

Earth Day, marked annually on April 22, exists primarily to inspire the global population to work together to protect our planet from environmental harm. But it’s also a chance to celebrate everything that’s special about this unique and wonderful “blue marble.” With that in mind, take a moment to lose yourself in this collection of awe-inspiring Earth images, all of them shot from space.

1. Guinea-Bissau, West Africa

2. Grand Erg Oriental, Algeria

3. The Pearl-Qatar

4. Australia

5. Himalayas

6. Yukon Delta, Alaska

7. Mount Fuji, Japan

8. Namib Desert, Southern Africa

9. Cordillera Blanca mountain range, Peru

10. Great Exuma Island, Bahamas

11. Namib Desert, Southern Africa

12. Florida

13. Lake Van, Turkey

14. Aurora

15. Yemen

16. Bahamas

17. Richat Structure of Mauritania, Africa

18. Sea and cloud

19. Spain

20. Sharq El Owainat, Egypt

21. Northwest Atlantic

22. Nile River, Egypt

23. Shanghai at night

24. Earth

