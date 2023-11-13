We’ll admit, in many (if not most) cases your phone will do. We even compile a list of the best cameras on phones for consumers that prioritize a special shot from their constant digital companion. But sometimes you need something that is extra special. And that’s where a more traditional camera comes in.

Now considered an almost luxury, however, it isn’t necessarily easy to get your hands on one at a great price. Luckily for you, though, is that it is now the Black Friday season. That means that we are finding fantastic early Black Friday deals on just about everything, and that includes our favorite cameras, across many categories. Here’s what to look out for in each category.

Best DSLR camera Black Friday deals

In our DSLR camera explainer, we mentioned that this camera type is — in the minds of many people — synonymous with “professional camera.” They’re often large and are likely to utilize interchangeable lenses. Their design, which allows for you to look directly through the lens before snapping a photo, lends to the artistic beauty of the shot. You get to see in real time nearly exactly what that shot will look like. To boost your game up to this level, here are some of the better DSLR deals we’re seeing:

Best action camera Black Friday deals

Action cameras, for the layman, are how we categorize the GoPro and other cameras like it. They’re the type of camera that you might see described as “rugged” and way more likely to have an IPXX rating than they’re less adventurous cousins. We’ve been feeling the action camera love lately, and figure you might, too, with one of these deals:

Best mirrorless camera Black Friday deals

Quite obviously, these cameras lack mirrors. That means they typically use a digital viewfinder instead of the direct-through-lens view that you get with DSLR cameras. As our mirrorless camera explainer points out, modern digital viewfinders are often better than what you can get from a DSLR, due to digital enhancements. In any event, we’re seeing great deals on this type of camera:

Best point and shoot camera Black Friday deals

Our digital camera buying guide starts with point and shoot cameras, and that’s not really an accident. They’re the type of camera that was hit the hardest by the smartphone camera boom. However, retaining features like zoom lenses make them popular with people that appreciate the craft of photography. Here are the hot point and shoot camera deals we’re seeing this season:

