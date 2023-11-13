 Skip to main content
We’ll admit, in many (if not most) cases your phone will do. We even compile a list of the best cameras on phones for consumers that prioritize a special shot from their constant digital companion. But sometimes you need something that is extra special. And that’s where a more traditional camera comes in.

Now considered an almost luxury, however, it isn’t necessarily easy to get your hands on one at a great price. Luckily for you, though, is that it is now the Black Friday season. That means that we are finding fantastic early Black Friday deals on just about everything, and that includes our favorite cameras, across many categories. Here’s what to look out for in each category.

Best DSLR camera Black Friday deals

Best DSLR cameras for beginners Nikon D3400
.

In our DSLR camera explainer, we mentioned that this camera type is — in the minds of many people — synonymous with “professional camera.” They’re often large and are likely to utilize interchangeable lenses. Their design, which allows for you to look directly through the lens before snapping a photo, lends to the artistic beauty of the shot. You get to see in real time nearly exactly what that shot will look like. To boost your game up to this level, here are some of the better DSLR deals we’re seeing:

  • NBD DSLR —
  • Canon EOS Rebel T7 —
  • Nikon D850 —

Best action camera Black Friday deals

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini on a remote control surf board.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / .

Action cameras, for the layman, are how we categorize the GoPro and other cameras like it. They’re the type of camera that you might see described as “rugged” and way more likely to have an IPXX rating than they’re less adventurous cousins. We’ve been feeling the action camera love lately, and figure you might, too, with one of these deals:

  • GoPro Hero9 —
  • Insta360 GO 3 —
  • Insta360 X3 —
  • DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo —
  • DJI Osma Action 3 Adventure Combo —

Best mirrorless camera Black Friday deals

what is a mirrorless camera
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

Quite obviously, these cameras lack mirrors. That means they typically use a digital viewfinder instead of the direct-through-lens view that you get with DSLR cameras. As our mirrorless camera explainer points out, modern digital viewfinders are often better than what you can get from a DSLR, due to digital enhancements. In any event, we’re seeing great deals on this type of camera:

  • Sony Alpha 6100 —
  • Sony Alpha A7 II —
  • Panasonic Lumix SRIIX —
  • Canon EOS R5 —
  • Canon EOS R3 —

Best point and shoot camera Black Friday deals

Canon Powershot
.

Our digital camera buying guide starts with point and shoot cameras, and that’s not really an accident. They’re the type of camera that was hit the hardest by the smartphone camera boom. However, retaining features like zoom lenses make them popular with people that appreciate the craft of photography. Here are the hot point and shoot camera deals we’re seeing this season:

  • Panasonic Lumix FZ300 —
  • Panasonic Lumix ZS100 w/ Accessory Bundle —
  • Panasonic Lumix ZS200 —
  • Minolta Pro Shot 20 MP —
  • Sony ZV-1 —

Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods, and more
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Cyber Week is here! With some truly epic deals out there, this is the best time of year to buy a new tech gadget. If you slept through the Black Friday sales, then the Cyber Monday sales, you better grab what you need during this week of slowly diminishing deals. From tablets to air fryers, laptops to smartwatches, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals across a range of categories, and you'll find them all below.
Cyber Monday sales: Quick links

Amazon: Huge discounts on laptops, Echo devices, and tablets
Best Buy: Your destination for sales on super-sized TVs
Dell: Unbeatable discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, and more
Gamestop: Cheap video games, console accessories and monitors
HP: Gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, and printers from $129
Kohl's: Home decor, clothing and kitchen appliance steals
Lowe’s: Up to 60% off appliances like refrigerators and decor
Staples: Save big on laptops, home office hardware and supplies
Target: Tons of cheap kitchen appliances and stocking-fillers
Walmart: Great for laptops, and is restocking PS5 and Xbox Series X

This Polaroid-style Fujifilm instant camera is $49 for Cyber Monday
Light Blue Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film

Many folks might write off instant cameras, especially with everybody having a high-end portable camera in their pocket that primarily serves as their phone. For those in the know, though, instant cameras provide an interesting retrospective and stylistic choice that a filter can't easily recreate. Take the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+, for example. It's small, cute, and relatively inexpensive, yet gives you the opportunity to play with instant photos. You can even grab it for cheaper than usual from Walmart, as it's just $49 rather than the $67 it normally goes for. That's a savings of $18.

Why you should buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+
If you read our instant-print face-off -- Polaroid OneStep Flash vs. Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S -- you'll know that the Mini 7S is a great instant camera to grab. The Instax Mini 7+ is very similar to the 7S, but boasts a couple of quality-of-life improvements. For example, you get a two-component retractable lens that makes storage a bit easier, as well as an f-stop of 60 mm. There's also a built-in lens cover to protect it when it's in your bag or pocket, which helps make it even more portable. You also have relatively simple exposure adjustments you can make -- nothing too fancy but enough to give you some wiggle room.

Sony A7 III mirorless camera is $300 off for Black Friday
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.

There are a lot of great Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, and whether you're looking for TVs, laptops, or even headphones, there's a little something for everybody. Of course, many folks may not realize that Best Buy has some fantastic deals on high-end photography gear, such as this Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera. While it usually goes for a whopping $2,200, Best Buy had brought it down to $1,900, and while that relatively doesn't seem like much, you could always spend the $300 savings on a new lens.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III
The Sony Alpha a7 III is a camera with so much tech that it might as well be three different cameras. It has excellent dynamic range, low-light performance, and high-speed performance, and the full-frame sensors make the images look absolutely stunning. Interestingly, the a7 III manages to do an excellent job at both low and high ISOs, the latter of which can go as high as 51,200 non-boosted, which, granted, adds a lot of noise, but noise reduction helps with that. As for the video, well, sadly, it's not as impressive, at least in terms of advancements in image quality, and while it can do 8-bit 4K at 30 frames per second, it's no longer ahead of the pack in that regard, like the Panasonic Lumix GH5 is with its 400Mbps 10-bit codec and 60-fps 4K.

