We’ve just recently compiled a list of the best Black Friday camera deals, including early deals, for the season. While this list will help the shopper wanting to play the field quite nicely, it won’t be able to do everything, especially if you’re into more niche markets. For example, if you want Canon cameras in particular, and want to get some quality lenses on the cheap while you’re at it, this is a much more suitable list.

Canon is a brand that has a good reputation and has been around for many, many years. As a result, if you’re a photographer you likely already have a feeling of what the brand is all about. Don’t hold too tightly to old illusions, however, as we see constant change. For example, our Canon EOS R6 review highlighted a quality mirrorless camera in Canon’s pivot from full-on DSLR supremacy.

Furthermore, don’t hold onto old ideas of price, either. This is Black Friday’s time of the year, and you’re likely to see deals and prices you wouldn’t see during any other season.

Best Canon body Black Friday deals

Canon cameras across the board are on sale today, with some coming as complete kits and others as “body only” deals. In any event, many of these seasonal sales represent the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on the Canon camera of your choice. Here are select offers on cameras that are of high quality and high discount:

Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3 DSLR —

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR —

Canon EOS R100 4K Video Mirrorless —

Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Canon EOS R50 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Canon EOS RP 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Best Canon lens Black Friday deals

If you’ve grabbed a “Body Only” camera above or just need a new lens for your existing camera, you can do that at this time as well. Here are deals that represent great savings on quality products:

RF 50mm F1.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM Wide Angle Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM Standard Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS Mid-Telephoto Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

RF 100-400mm F5.6-I IS USM Telephoto Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —

EF-M 22mm F2 STM Standard Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —

EF-S 24mm F2.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —

EF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —

Editors' Recommendations