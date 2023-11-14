 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Canon Black Friday deals: Save on camera bodies and lenses

John Alexander
By
A Canon EOS R6 mirrorless camera set up in the woods.
Hillary K. Grigonis/Digital Trends / .

We’ve just recently compiled a list of the best Black Friday camera deals, including early deals, for the season. While this list will help the shopper wanting to play the field quite nicely, it won’t be able to do everything, especially if you’re into more niche markets. For example, if you want Canon cameras in particular, and want to get some quality lenses on the cheap while you’re at it, this is a much more suitable list.

Canon is a brand that has a good reputation and has been around for many, many years. As a result, if you’re a photographer you likely already have a feeling of what the brand is all about. Don’t hold too tightly to old illusions, however, as we see constant change. For example, our Canon EOS R6 review highlighted a quality mirrorless camera in Canon’s pivot from full-on DSLR supremacy.

Furthermore, don’t hold onto old ideas of price, either. This is Black Friday’s time of the year, and you’re likely to see deals and prices you wouldn’t see during any other season.

Related

Best Canon body Black Friday deals

Canon EOS R5 lifestyle product photo
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

Canon cameras across the board are on sale today, with some coming as complete kits and others as “body only” deals. In any event, many of these seasonal sales represent the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on the Canon camera of your choice. Here are select offers on cameras that are of high quality and high discount:

  • Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3 DSLR —
  • Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR —
  • Canon EOS R100 4K Video Mirrorless —
  • Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Canon EOS R50 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —
  • Canon EOS RP 4K Video Mirrorless (Body Only) —

Best Canon lens Black Friday deals

Canon EF 85mm f1.4L IS lens review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

If you’ve grabbed a “Body Only” camera above or just need a new lens for your existing camera, you can do that at this time as well. Here are deals that represent great savings on quality products:

  • RF 50mm F1.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM Wide Angle Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM Standard Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS Mid-Telephoto Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • RF 100-400mm F5.6-I IS USM Telephoto Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • EF-M 22mm F2 STM Standard Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • EF-S 24mm F2.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • EF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Sony A7 III mirorless camera is $300 off for Black Friday
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.

There are a lot of great Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, and whether you're looking for TVs, laptops, or even headphones, there's a little something for everybody. Of course, many folks may not realize that Best Buy has some fantastic deals on high-end photography gear, such as this Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera. While it usually goes for a whopping $2,200, Best Buy had brought it down to $1,900, and while that relatively doesn't seem like much, you could always spend the $300 savings on a new lens.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III
The Sony Alpha a7 III is a camera with so much tech that it might as well be three different cameras. It has excellent dynamic range, low-light performance, and high-speed performance, and the full-frame sensors make the images look absolutely stunning. Interestingly, the a7 III manages to do an excellent job at both low and high ISOs, the latter of which can go as high as 51,200 non-boosted, which, granted, adds a lot of noise, but noise reduction helps with that. As for the video, well, sadly, it's not as impressive, at least in terms of advancements in image quality, and while it can do 8-bit 4K at 30 frames per second, it's no longer ahead of the pack in that regard, like the Panasonic Lumix GH5 is with its 400Mbps 10-bit codec and 60-fps 4K.

Read more
Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for October 2022
The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke.
campark act74 action camera amazon deal

If you are looking for video action camera deals but don't want to pay big bucks for a GoPro camera, we pulled together a selection of less costly GoPro alternatives. If you want to record videos of your adventures, GoPro makes some of the best action cameras available. The GoPro Hero5 Black, for example, is considered the standard for these rugged handheld devices. The GoPro downside, however, is their prices. The good news, however, is that GoPro isn't the only choice for small action cameras. You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to buy creditable action video cameras. Crosstour, Oclu, Akaso, Yuntab, Campark, and a host of other manufacturers have entered this burgeoning market with their own high-quality, low-cost GoPro alternatives action cams and underwater video recorders. There are plenty of excellent bargains right now.
Oclu -- $199 with code OCLU100

If you want to up your action photography game without blowing your budget, the Oclu Action Camera is a 4K machine packed with professional features. The Oclu records in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) and up to 120fps in 1080p HD mode.  You can also select image stabilization in 1080p mode for up to 60fps video capture, plus it can take 12MP still images.  You can select the LiveCut feature to deleted unwanted recordings immediately. IPX7 water-resistant even without an optional OcShell, the low profile Oclu camera has eight toggle-selected shooting modes including Photo, Video, Burst, LiveCut, Loop Record, Multi-photo, Time Lapse, and Motion-Activated Recording.

Read more
Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today
Nikon Z5 Review

We've got all the best Labor Day camera sales rounded up here to go alongside all the other great Labor Day sales that are out there right now. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive point-and-shoot camera or want to commit to the latest in mirrorless camera technology, there are some fantastic Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Each is sure to save you plenty of cash providing you know what you're doing. That's why alongside rounding up all the best Labor Day camera sales, we've also taken the time to look at whether now is the right time to buy a new camera and rounded up everything you need to know about how to choose a camera on Labor Day. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.
Labor Day Camera Deals 2021

Should you buy a camera on Labor Day?
Do you need a new camera? It's a really obvious but important question. It's incredibly tempting to be lured in by the Labor Day camera sales and buy something that you might not necessarily need. Think before you hit the buy button. If your existing camera works just fine or you know you won't really use it then hold out and don't buy one.

Read more