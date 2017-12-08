Smooth moves: Second-gen Edelkrone sliders offer even smoother video effects

Edelkrone is a video accessory company known for making sliders capable of big motion in compact sizes. Now the company’s second generation of video sliders is here. Edelkrone recently announced the new SliderOne Pro, Wing Pro, and second-generation Wing. All three expand movement options, while the two Wing options get a higher weight capacity.

With the SliderOne Pro, the slider is lighter and thinner than the previous generation, thanks to adjusting how the motion module is built into the system. While the slider is actually a little over five ounces lighter, the pro version is also longer, offering a 7.9-inch range and a capacity up to 20 pounds despite the small profile. The motion system’s motor is also enhanced, which Edelkrone says offers more control over the camera’s position.

While the design is both lighter and longer, the app sees a handful of updates expanding the different shooting modes. While previous generations could keep a steady time-lapse, the update includes a time warper mode, which keeps the motion of the camera steady but changes the speed of the time-lapse while recording.

Another new mode, motion warper, keeps the length between the shots the same but allows the speed of the movement to change rather than limiting the shot to one continuous speed. The Edelkrone SliderPro uses Bluetooth for instant pairing and the company says the user interface is designed to save time without sacrificing control over the movement.

The Edelkrone Wing delivers the same motion of a slider but uses an unfolding mechanism inspired by the wing of a bird to achieve an even more portable system, offering a 1.3-foot slide despite being a quarter of that size. The update includes SteadyMove, which Edelkrone says allows for manual slides at slower speeds despite the completely mechanical operation.

The updated Wing also sees a higher capacity up to 16 pounds, but for users that want to use even heavier rigs on the portable slider system, the Wing Pro can handle up to 48 pounds of gear while still only weighing about 4.5 pounds itself.

The updated Wing manual slider retails for $400, while the high-capacity WingPro costs $700. The SliderOne Pro retails for $590. All three next-generation products are available now from the manufacturer’s website.