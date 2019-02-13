Digital Trends
Photography

Fujifilm’s X-T30 is a semi-pro, feature-rich camera that’s affordable to boot

Daven Mathies
By
1 of 9
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news black hands on
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news black no lens
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news back front top
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news black back quick menu
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news black back film simulations
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news silver front top
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news charcoal front
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news back tilt screen
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news top controls

The Fujifilm X-T3 was one of our favorite cameras of 2018, but even while it offered fair value for the money, its $1,500 price tag kept Fujifilm’s latest tech out of reach for many aspiring photographers. But just six months later, Fujifilm has found a way to repackage most of that tech into a significantly more affordable camera: The X-T30, starting at $899, arriving in March.

Like the X-T20 was to the X-T2, the X-T30 can be thought of as a downscaled and simplified X-T3. Built around the same 26-megapixel, backside-illuminated APS-C sensor and quad-core X-Processor 4, it should offer identical image quality. It also features many autofocus and continuous shooting speed improvements inherited from its larger sibling, including phase-detection points that cover 100-percent of the frame and a burst rate of up to 30 frames per second when using the electronic shutter or 10 fps with the mechanical shutter.

While the X-T20 already offered 4K video, the X-T30 turns it up a notch into professional territory by allowing 10-bit 4:2:2 output over HDMI into an external recorder. Unlike the X-T3, however, it doesn’t offer 10-bit internal recording, a 400 megabit-per-second codec, or the F-Log profile for capturing more dynamic range. Still, it can record both Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) and DCI (4,096 x 2,160) resolutions at up to 30 frames per second and 200Mbps internally, along with Full HD 1080p up to 120 fps for slow motion — not too shabby at all for a sub-$1,000 camera.

The samples below, shot by landscape photographer Bryan Minear and provided by Fujifilm, show the X-T30’s photographic capabilities.

1 of 6
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news sample image 23
Bryan Minear
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news sample image 6
Bryan Minear
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news sample image 5
Bryan Minear
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news sample image 4
Bryan Minear
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news sample image 3
Bryan Minear
fujifilm x t30 xf16mm f28 news sample image 1
Bryan Minear

So where does the X-T30 make cuts in order to hit that price point? Most of it comes in terms of its physical design. Compared to the the X-T3, it lacks weather sealing and dual card slots, and the smaller viewfinder offers just 2.36 million pixels instead of the 3.69 million in the X-T3. It’s also down on direct-access control with fewer buttons overall. Interestingly, it does inherent the focus point selector joystick from the X-T3, but it’s a replacement rather than an addition to the X-T20’s four-way button cluster. Having both would have been ideal, but it seems physical control is how Fujifilm is separating its high and low-end product lines.

On the plus side, all of this means the X-T30 weighs just 13.5 ounces — more than 5 ounces lighter than the X-T3.

The X-T30 will be available in three colors (black, silver, and charcoal-silver) and three configurations: Body-only ($899), with 15-45mm lens ($999), or with the more advanced 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens ($1,299). Note that the charcoal-silver option will be available in June.

XF 16mm F2.8 wide-angle lens

Fujifilm also unveiled a new compact wide-angle lens alongside the X-T30. The XF 16mm F2.8R WR weighs just 5.4 ounces yet is still sealed against dust and moisture. At just $400, it is also a much more affordable alternative to the existing XF 16mm F1.4R WR, which carries an MSPR of $999, although its f/2.8 aperture is a full 2 stops slower.

Fujifilm says the lens is designed for edge-to-edge sharpness and offers quiet and fast autofocus thanks to an internal stepper motor. It also uses nine rounded aperture blades for more natural out-of-focus blur. The black version of the lens will be available in March, while the silver will arrive in May.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
awesome tech you cant buy yet flectr 360 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hi-viz bike reflectors and a tiny flashlight

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally recovers from its redesign — so here comes an Android update

Snapchat's drop in users after launching a controversial redesign has finally stagnated. During the fourth quarter and 2018 earnings report, Snapchat shared that the company is rolling out an Android update designed to increase performance.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses -- something no phone…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
public domain images
Photography

Flickr to drop the ax on free users, will begin deleting old photos in March

With SmugMug's acquisition of the photo-sharing site Flickr, the company announced that free users would be losing 1TB of storage, being limited to 1,000 photos. Soon, the company will begin deleting photos of users who are over the limit.
Posted By Michael Archambault
how to make a background transparent in photoshop
Photography

Here’s how to make a background transparent in Photoshop

Photoshop has no shortage of tools for selecting an object and removing a background, but knowing when to use which tool can be a bit confusing. Here are the basic steps for putting Photoshop's select and mask tools to work for you.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how a usb drive found in seal poop got reunited with its owner leopard sea hydrurga leptonyx paradise bay antarctica
Computing

USB drive survives two years in seal poop before being reunited with its owner

Scientists inspecting seal poop that had been collected and frozen two years earlier were surprised to discover a USB drive inside it. After finding photos and videos on the device, they set about trying to locate its owner.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
adobe lightroom detail enhance ai hdr pano and merge howto copy
Photography

Using A.I., Lightroom can now boost the resolution of RAW photos

Need to eek a bit more resolution out of a RAW file? Adobe Lightroom and Camera Raw can help with a new feature called Detail Enhance. The tool uses A.I. in the demosaicing process to enhance details and reduce artifacts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos black beach iceland
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
transfer photos iphone mac pc macbook
Photography

Tight on space? Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer

Never lose any of your cherished selfies or family vacation photos from your iPhone again by learning how to transfer photos from your iPhone to a computer, whether you want to use a cable or wireless transfer.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
corel videostudio ultimate 2019 launch color grading
Photography

Corel VideoStudio adds tools for customizing color in simple video edits

VideoStudio is Corel's more consumer-oriented video editor but the software recently gained advanced color correction tools. The update adds custom transitions, along with speeding up performance, and adding new shortcuts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photo portfolio services photographer
Computing

500px reveals almost 15 million users are caught up in security breach

Almost 15 million members of portfolio website 500px have been caught up in a security breach. The hack occurred in 2018 but was only discovered last week. Users are being told to change their 500px password as soon as possible.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
olympus mzuiko 12 200mm lens announced m zuiko digital ed f3 5 6 3 0007 rightside tele copy
Photography

Olympus packs an enormous zoom ability in its latest interchangeable lens

The Olympus Digital ED M.Zuiko 12-200mm F/3.5-6.3 has the widest zoom range of any interchangeable lens with a 16.6x zoom. The lens, which covers a 24-400mm equivalent, is also weather sealed.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nikon nikkor 24 70mm s lens announced pbs z24 70 f2 8s lcd
Photography

Nikon brings a classic workhorse lens to the Z series with new 24-70mm f/2.8 S

The Nikon Z series finally has a bright zoom available without an adapter. The Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S offers new coatings and more customizable controls in a smaller, lighter body than the comparable F-mount lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nikon z6 z7 firmware update ces 2019 4
Photography

Nikon will bring eye-detection autofocus to the Z6 and Z7 in May

An upcoming firmware update will bring Eye AF to the Nikon Z6 and Z7 -- along with improved autofocus performance in low light. The update will also give the cameras support for the CFexpress format.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis