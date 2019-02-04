Digital Trends
Photography

Crouching, climbing, and creeping, the perfect Instagram shot knows no bounds

Hillary Grigonis
By

What lengths do photographers go to capture the perfect Instagram? They climb on things, lay on the floor, and go hungry, according to a recent survey. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Adobe surveyed 1,000 millennials in the U.S. on what goes on behind those Instagram snaps, including, yes, the “Instagram husband.”

While the term may have originated from men snapping photos for their wives, the phrase “Instagram husbands” has nothing to do with gender or marital status, Adobe says, and everything to do with snapping photos for someone else’s Instagram. Nearly half of those surveyed said that they have snapped a photo for someone else’s Instagram before. While many Instagram husbands are female, millennial males are twice as likely to take up the role. 

The survey, however, also suggested it’s more common for friends and family members to snap the shot than a significant other. That may be a good thing since 34 percent have gotten into an argument with their significant other after posting an “unflattering” photo.

“I’m forever laying in roads, hanging off sides of buildings, the lot,” Ben Jolliffe, Instagram husband to Jenn Im, told Adobe. “I enjoy getting the right shot, even if it’s hard to capture because those are the shots that stand out.”

Nearly 40 percent of millennial males in the survey admitted to embarrassing themselves to get that Instagram-worthy shot. Of the same group, 46 percent have climbed on top of something for the right angle and two out of five have laid on the ground for that low-angle shot.

The food shot craze isn’t without consequences either. Of those surveyed, a third said they have either skipped a meal or let a meal go cold while they were snapping photos. Nine out of 10 take more than two shots, while 36 percent shoot beyond five snaps. Almost half said activities take twice as long when shooting for Instagram.

While embarrassing yourself in front of strangers and eating photo-worthy but cold food may not sound that great, a majority of those surveyed ( 88 percent) said that getting that Instagram shot — for someone else — makes them feel good. Almost as many said snapping Instagrams makes the experience more memorable — and fun. Around 85 percent claim the act of Instagram husbandry has improved their photo skills.

The data comes from an online survey of millennials ages 22 to 37, where more than 50 percent are on Instagram several times a day and averaging two hours a day on the platform. Adobe also shared a video of “Karma Shootra” or the various positions Instagrammers use to get the shot. While some of some shooting positions deserve weird looks from strangers, at least we’re moving beyond duck-face selfies.

