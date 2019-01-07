Digital Trends
Photography

This A.I.-powered camera follows the action to produce epic selfie videos

Hillary Grigonis
By

Trying to shoot a selfie video, but can’t stay in the frame? An artificially intelligent camera could soon help. On Sunday, January 6, Remo Technology teased the Obsbot Tail, what the company calls the first A.I.-powered autonomous director camera. The camera-gimbal combo uses A.I. to keep the subject in the frame.

The Obsbot Tail mixes a 4K 60 fps camera with a three-axis mechanical gimbal and a 3.5x optical zoom lens. The camera uses artificial intelligence (and that gimbal) to follow a pre-determined subject. The Obsbot Tail uses different filming modes to determine how the camera frames the shot, from following full-body action to maintaining an upper-body crop.

1 of 6
obsbot with skateboard
obsbot graffit wall
obsbot hold by hand
obsbot skateboard 2
obsbot with caseand phone
1221 performs well in complicated environment

The A.I. also allows users to create gesture controls for actions like snapping a photo. Inside the app, users can tap to select the subject to follow, along with an option to choose what subjects to ignore. The camera uses an HiSilicon Hi3559A chip for image processing, which the company says offers powerful processing with low power consumption. The camera also supports HDR10 video and 3D Lookup Tables for color correction.

For motion that can’t be followed using the gimbal alone, the Obsbot Tail will also have a wheeled dolly accessory that allows the camera to move. The dolly can help the camera follow the subject on an auto mode or using a pre-set path.

The Obsbot Tail also includes time-lapse modes and an app for editing footage.

The camera sits at 6.7 inches tall and 3.4 inches wide. The battery is rated at up to 150 minutes of recording.

“The OBSBOT Tail is a groundbreaking camera that makes sophisticated filming techniques and filming complex movements readily accessible to anyone, with just a tap of a button,” Bo Liu, CEO and Founder of Remo Technology, said in a press release. “We’ve worked with dozens of dance groups, street sports teams, and vloggers to design a camera that can truly capture movement. We hope that with OBSBOT Tail, people can enjoy the freedom of expressing their creativity through videos, without the hassle of getting help from others, or having to endure the complex process of setting up or adjusting a camera.”

While the company teased the Obsbot Tail ahead of CES 2019, the Shenzhen China startup will be taking to Kickstarter to launch the A.I. camera. The company hasn’t yet shared a launch date or price for the crowdfunding campaign.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart
leica sofort first impressions camera feature
Photography

This Leica changed my mind on instant cameras. Here’s why

For being the photo industry's vestigial organs, instant cameras have grown surprisingly popular. The Leica Sofort brings premium style (and price) to this phenomenon, and it might just be worth it.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Photography

Looking for free public domain images? Here are the best websites to find them

Wouldn't it be wonderful to freely download and use an image from the web without the looming fear of prosecution? Of course! That's why we've put together a list of the best places to download free public domain images.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best telephoto lenses sigma 150 600mm sports feat
Photography

Best telephoto prime and zoom lenses for Nikon and Canon

Telephoto lenses cover a broad range of focal lengths and photographic disciplines. From portraits to sports to wildlife, a good telephoto lens can make your photos pop. Here are some of favorite models.
Posted By Daven Mathies
photographer dixie dixon on camera tech inspiration shooting fashion photos 11
Photography

Photographer Dixie Dixon on camera tech, inspiration, and shooting fashion

Fashion and lifestyle photographer Dixie Dixon has a knack for creating allure on sets. Take an inside look into how she works in this Q&A with advice for new photographers, working with models, and more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Brandon Widder
BenQ PD3200U review
Computing

Need a monitor for professional photo-editing? These are the very best

Looking for the best monitor for photo editing? You'll need to factor in brightness, color accuracy, color gamut support and more. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best ones for you, to help you make an educated purchase.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the backdrop from your photos with these handy tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
olympus teaser new om d camera january 2019
Photography

Olympus teases a new OM-D camera geared toward sports photography

Is Olympus about to release a new mirrorless camera geared toward sports photographers? A new teaser offers a glimpse of an upcoming OM-D camera set to launch on January 24, shown shooting several different sporting events.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Product Review

For budding Spielbergs, no tool comes close to Blackmagic’s cinema camera

No other company could have made this camera, and while it's not perfect, nothing else brings this much value to the table. At $1,300, the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K simply can't be beat.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc00256
Photography

Lume Cube wants to help you look your best while livestreaming

You're ready to start a video conference or go live, thenn you realize the lighting is all wrong. The Lume Cube Air VC is a lighting kit designed specifically for video conferencing and livestreaming.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff