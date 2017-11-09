Tired of the same face filters? Skype now uses A.I. to offer new suggestions

From Snapchat to Facebook Camera, augmented reality photo filters are booming but the latest unexpected player to enter the photo effect arena is making those effects even smarter. On Wednesday, November 8, Microsoft announced new photo effects in the Skype mobile app. While the stickers and face filters are similar to what you might find inside Snapchat, Microsoft says their photo effects are smarter with the ability to suggest a filter based on what is in the photo.

The Skype filters are based on the Sprinkles app that Microsoft launched earlier in 2017. Like Sprinkles, the Skype app uses artificial intelligence to determine what is in the photo and suggests photo effects based on that information. When working with a selfie, the program will use tools to determine factors like age and emotion and suggest what filters to use based on that information. Like the Sprinkles app, Skype can even add your celebrity look-alike to the photo.

Now, tapping on the magic wand icon in the updated app gives Skype users access to those same tools. Location and weather-based stickers are also included, along with suggesting different captions to use with the shot. Microsoft says the filters are always changing with the seasons and holidays — mix that in with the platform’s ability to tell what is in the photo and users will likely see different options often.

Once those photos are jazzed up with the new A.I. filters, users can share them in a chat or share them in Highlights, Skype’s variation of Snapchat Stories.

Skype’s mobile app saw a big overhaul earlier this year, which last month launched on the desktop version as well, bringing updated features to the video chat platform that has been around since 2003.

Skype isn’t the only one finding inspiration from Snapchat. Both the social chat app’s Stories and augmented reality filters are now incorporated in some way into Facebook Camera and Instagram — it seems everyone wants to be Snapchat, despite the company’s current financial struggles and promises for a design overhaul.

The new A.I. photo features are gradually rolling out to users this week and will be available for both iOS and Android users.