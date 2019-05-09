Digital Trends
The Wacom Intuos Pro S balances advanced features with portability and price

Hillary Grigonis
Wacom’s latest pen tablet is both sketch- and touch-friendly — and comes in a size that’s designed for use on the go. Announced on Thursday, May 9, the Wacom Intuos Pro – Small is a creative pen tablet that blends advanced features with a more accessible $250 price.

The Intuos Pro line, which includes three sizes of Intuos Pros, is situated between the basic Intuos series and the high-end Cintiq options. Like the basic Intuos, the Intuos Pro doesn’t have a screen, but unlike Wacom’s budget line, the Intuos Pro is touch-sensitive for more than just compatible pens with touch navigation. The series also uses ExpressKeys and a TouchRing along with the gesture controls to streamline tasks like navigating on the canvas and selecting the appropriate tool.

As the smallest in the series, the Intuos Pro – Small has a smaller working surface area than the pricier models but offers more portability for creatives on the go. The pen tablet uses Bluetooth for wireless operation, making using the pen tablet away from a desk simpler. The tablet is about 10.5-inches wide and sports roughly a 6-by-4-inch work area. The weight just under a pound and the 0.31-inch thickness also supports portability.

The pen tablet includes the Wacom Pro Pen 2, which has four times the sensitivity as the original Pro Pen. The same Pen included with the other tablets in the Intuos Pro series, the pen uses 8,192 levels of pressure and also recognizes tilt.

Besides the smaller size, the entry model to the Intuos Pro series has two fewer ExpressKeys than the medium and large sizes, with six total keys. The small version also doesn’t use the different texture sheets available for users on the pricer two models.

“Whether you’re a student taking the tablet from class to the dorm or a photographer needing to quickly retouch some images from a remote location, the new Intuos Pro Small delivers spontaneous creative control and professional grade pen and brush strokes to digital art, design, and imaging,” Faik Karaoglu, executive vice president of Wacom’s Branded Business Group, said in a press release. “Additionally, it’s a smart choice for those who have specific workspace size requirements and are looking for a way to experience our very best Pro Pen 2 technology.”

The latest model is available now. The small model retails for about $250.

