Digital Trends
Photography

When is the golden hour, and what is it?

The magic hour creates magic photos. Here’s how to capture dreamy stunners

Rachel Grozanick
By
when is golden hour and what it
Peggy2012CREATIVELENZ/flickr

You know those photos that look snapshots of a memory instead of an actual person or place? The ones that seem to glow, and everything in them seems rimmed with a halo of light? The ones with stunning flares of light that look like the subject’s soul is exploding out of them and dust clouds that look like magic suspended in air? Well, most of the time that wasn’t just coincidence — those photos were taken during what’s commonly known as the golden hour, also known as the magic hour.

“Hour” is figurative here. The golden hour refers to the period just after sunrise or just before sunset, and its length depends on where you are, what time of year it is, and the weather conditions. Also, while the terms are nearly synonymous, the golden hour actually has a definition based on the measurable angle of the sun to the horizon, whereas magic hour is a broader term that sometimes incorporates both the golden hour and the blue hour — another measurable time based on the sun’s angle to the horizon. In this article, we’ll use them interchangeably. Regardless of season or location — or what you call it — it’s a special time for photography. But why, exactly?

Light — the most important photographic element. The light just after sunrise and just before sunset is unlike any other light and it can’t be replicated, no matter how hard you try (well, you could cheat if you have photo-editing software, but it doesn’t beat the real thing or feel as rewarding). There are a few things about this kind of light that make it unique and beloved.

What is the golden hour?

It’s warm

The golden hour is all about light. The temperature of the light during this time is, as the name suggests, in the yellow range when it comes to the light spectrum. Without delving too deeply into your AP Chemistry textbook, light has a spectrum of temperatures that correspond to different colors of light. Remember ROY G BIV? On one side of the spectrum, you have high-temperature blue light, and on the other end, you have low-temperature red light. During the golden hour, the temperature is in the yellow range, which gives the light that coveted, golden hue.

Daylight Kelvin Scale

It’s diffused

When the sun is near the horizon, its light has to travel through more atmosphere than at other points in the sky. That atmosphere acts as a giant diffuser, thus reducing and softening the intensity of direct light. This creates a more even light, so the difference in correct exposure between your darks and lights is less, meaning it’s far easier to capture a more evenly exposed photo. It’s as if the whole sky is one giant light box, only better. Furthermore, all that atmosphere the light has to travel through filters out the blue light and makes the light appear more reddish.

Diffuse sunrise light spreads over this vineyard, lighting the foreground and background without sharp shadows.
Diffuse light from the sunrise spreads over this vineyard, lighting the foreground and background without sharp shadows. Malcolm Carlaw/Flickr

It’s directional

When the sun is very low in the sky, its angle is more drastic in relation to the earth, making shadows longer and softer. Having long shadows in your shot helps show all three dimensions of the world when you’re trying to capture them in a two-dimensional space. Also, because your exposure is more even, the sky and whatever else is in the background, your middle ground, and the foreground can all be clearly defined and properly exposed, which creates a greater sense of depth. You can also use the direction of the sun to create specific effects and to highlight textural details.

The low angle of the sun creates longer shadows, which makes this photo more dimensional.
The low angle of the sun helps when creating longer shadows, which makes this photo more dimensional. Rabiem22/Flickr

So now that you know what the golden hour is and why its light is so special, you probably want to know how to use it.

dr mario world hits 2 million downloads in 72 hours
Gaming

Dr. Mario World gets downloaded 2 million times in first 72 hours after launch

Dr. Mario World was downloaded 2 million times and earned $100,000 in its first 72 hours, according to Sensor Tower. The game did not match the performance of other Nintendo mobile games, but its revenue is still considered healthy.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
intex challenger k1 kayak set amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon plunges price of this already-affordable Kayak set to $42 for Prime Day

A few hours before Amazon wraps up Prime Day 2019, but the discounts are still coming. If you are looking to get an inflatable kayak, now is the time. The Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is just $42 for a limited time.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best movies on netflix network
Movies & TV

Who needs sunshine? Stay inside and watch the best movies on Netflix instead

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
twitter down worldwide is graphic 329521
Social Media

Here’s why Twitter went down for an hour earlier on Thursday

Twitter is finally back online after going down for users around the globe late Thursday morning. The hour-long disruption made Twitter the latest major social media network to go offline over the past month
Posted By Mathew Katz
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

From point-and-shoot to DSLR and mirrorless, here's how to choose a camera

Looking to buy a new camera? Our comprehensive camera guide has answers to any camera or photography questions you might ask, whether in regards to pricing, image quality, or weatherproofing.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Gannon Burgett
sigma fp worlds smallest full frame mirrorless camera news featured
Photography

Under 1 pound, Sigma Fp is the world’s smallest full-frame camera

Built around the Leica L mount and using a 24-megapixel sensor, the Sigma Fp is Sigma's first full-frame mirrorless camera and the smallest such camera in existence. It can shoot 18 fps bursts and offers 12-bit RAW video output.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Insta360 One X review
Product Review

Spin it, throw it, or just hold it: The Insta360 One X is as good as 360 gets

It's not quite the savior immersive imaging needs, but the One X is still the closest thing we've got to a 360 camera that does everything right, thanks to creative editing controls and fun accessories.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best photography lighting speedlights studio strobes alexander dummer as4duj2j7r4 unsplash
Photography

The best photography lighting for 2019, from speedlights to studio strobes

Light can make or break an image -- or break the bank -- but choosing the right lighting gear can be confusing. Here are our picks for the best photography lighting, from inexpensive kits to high-end portable studio lights.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sigma launches full frame mirrorless lens series pphoto 35 12 dg dn a019 2
Photography

Sigma’s new full-frame mirrorless lenses mix bright apertures and smaller bodies

Sigma already adjusted 11 existing lenses to fit full-frame mirrorless cameras — but now the company is launching a line dedicated to the more compact body style. The Sigma 35mm F1.2 Art is the company's brightest aperture lens yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm f/4 Pro review
Photography

These are the best lenses for your Olympus or Panasonic Micro Four Thirds camera

The Micro Four Thirds format spans multiple manufacturers -- most notably Panasonic and Olympus -- giving users a wealth of options. From all around zooms to budget lenses, here are the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best microfiber towels for cleaning lenses d
Photography

The best microfiber towels for cleaning your lens for 2019

The best microfiber towel should keep your lenses clean and be easy to transport, and that's why we've picked the Nikon 8072. But there are plenty of other quality towels out there. Here are the best.
Posted By Dan Ginn
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a good choice. Amazon is offering the camera in a two-lens bundle at the price of $428. The kit normally retails for $726. You get to save $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 review offset
Photography

The Canon Rebel SL2 slides in at under $400 for the best Prime Day camera deal

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is an easy entry into the world of DSLR photography -- and that entry just got even easier with a 45% discount on Tuesday, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019. The deal puts the camera with a kit lens at less than $400.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sony announces a7r iv 61mp 10fps announcement hands on 4
Photography

With 61 megapixels, the Sony A7R IV is the highest-resolution full-frame camera

With a 61-megapixel, backside-illuminated sensor, the Sony A7R IV is officially the highest-resolution full-frame camera you can buy. It also boasts a stronger body, better viewfinder, and new autofocus system.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Next Page
1 of 4