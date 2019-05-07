Digital Trends
Smart Home Reviews

Nest Hub Max hands-on review

The Nest Hub Max entices with its screen, but you'll stay for the camera

1 of 11
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
The camera, not the screen, is why you'll want the Nest Hub Max.
The camera, not the screen, is why you'll want the Nest Hub Max.
The camera, not the screen, is why you'll want the Nest Hub Max.

Highs

  • Big, 10-inch screen
  • Loud speakers
  • Smart camera features
  • Multiple ways to disable camera
  • Access to Google Assistant, smart home control

Lows

  • Takes up a lot of space
  • Camera opens up privacy concerns
Julian Chokkattu
By

Google’s going through another major rebrand. Many of its smart home products — from the Chromecast to the Google Home Mini — will eventually use the Nest brand instead of Google’s own name.

To kick things off, the Google Home Hub is being renamed the Nest Hub, and it’s being joined by a new entry called the Nest Hub Max. It’s a bigger and better version of the Nest Hub, and the presence of a camera gives a whole new set of features that are genuinely useful.

I had a chance to see the Nest Hub Max in action at Google I/O 2019. Here’s what it’s like.

Bigger screen, better sound

The Google Home Hub  – which we’ll now be referring to its new Nest Hub name – has a 7-inch screen, so it’s a little cramped for catching up on sports or shows. The Nest Hub Max fixes that with a 10-inch screen that offers 1,280 x 800 resolution. The bump in size makes everything easier to watch, especially when at a distance in the kitchen; it even becomes a better digital photo frame, because your photos look larger than ever.

Paired with this better screen experience are upgraded speakers. There are now two tweeters on the front of the Nest Hub Max, with one woofer in the back. The Google Home Max has one extra woofer, so it still maintains superior audio quality in the Nest/Google ecosystem, but the Nest Hub Max sounds very similar. The few music tracks we heard were extremely loud and had good bass. A longer listening session is required for further impressions, but it’s safe to say the Nest Hub Max offers room-filling audio that’s likely better than you’d expect.

Of course, the Nest Hub Max does take up a good deal more room than the Nest Hub. I’m already low on space in my kitchen, so I’d need to do some rearranging to fit it there, if not find another place in the house for the smart display.

The camera

The camera is the reason to buy the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub doesn’t have one, and for those worried about the camera snooping on you, it’s the better alternative. However, there is a physical switch that disconnects the microphone and camera simultaneously on the Nest Hub Max, as well as a way to digitally disable the camera alone so you can still use the “Hey, Google” hotword. When the camera is on, a green light on the front bezel indicates it’s in use.

Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

With the camera, you can finally make video calls through Google Duo, which works with iPhones, Android phones, and even the Chrome browser. That means you can also leave video messages through Duo when people don’t pick up. Even better, while in a video call, the camera will pan and try to include you in the shot at all times, which is nice for when you’re moving around a room.

While video calling is much appreciated, there’s a new feature that steals the show. Face Match.

It’s a feature I’ve always wanted — the ability to pause media with just a gesture instead of having to say something out loud.

Face Match is an opt-in feature that lets you teach Google Assistant to recognize your face, and that of others in the household. It works like Google’s existing Voice Match technology, which helps Assistant recognize your voice. This allows Assistant to deliver personalized information to you and you alone, and not to anyone that asks it a question on the Nest Hub or Hub Max.

The same rings true for Face Match. All you need to do is stand reasonably close to the camera on the Hub Max. You’ll see cards populate the screen with relevant information, like your next calendar appointment or any Duo video messages you may have received. The face recognition technology reacts  quickly, and it’s a nice way of keeping your data a little more private. That’s handy when you have guests over.

The camera can turn the Nest Hub Max into a Nest Cam security camera as well. You can check on your house through your phone and monitor if there are any disturbances, adding some extra utility to the Hub Max. This would require placing the Hub Max in specific parts of the house, of course, but you get the benefit of motion and sound alerts on your phone, and you can go a step further with a Nest Aware subscription to gain continuous video recording, familiar face alerts, and more.

The camera can also recognize gestures. Well, one gesture specifically. Showing the camera your palm will make the Nest Hub Max play or pause any media content. It’s a feature I’ve always wanted in other Google Home products, and it worked well in my demo.

A “Home Entertainment” tab  lets you browse through channels to stream video.

That did lead me to start thinking about other kinds of gestures Google could incorporate. Google told Digital Trends it’s exploring other types of gestures, but the play/pause gesture is the only one that’s available for the time being.

Familiar Google software

The rest of the Nest Hub Max is in line with what we’ve seen on the Nest Hub. You can use Google Assistant to control your smart home products, or ask it any query. The interface lets you easily control specific smart home products as well, and there’s a “Home Entertainment” tab that lets you browse through channels to stream video.

Price and availability

The Nest Hub Max is $229 and will be available this summer from the Google Store. The re-branded Nest Hub will drop in price to $129 (down from $149).

The Nest Hub Max matches the Amazon Echo Show’s price range, and I think its smart camera features put it a step ahead — at least from the brief time I’ve spent with it.

drinkworks keurig homebar pod cocktail machine hero copy
Smart Home

The Keurig for cocktails is now available in a couple of states

HomeBar, a collaboration between Drinkworks and Keurig, creates cocktails the easy way. The machine is now available to purchase for consumers in Missouri and Florida after a limited run in St. Louis.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
cheap air conditioner deals whynter elite
Deals

Beat the heat this spring and summer with an affordable air conditioner

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
vayyar walabot diy plus launch
Smart Home

Walabot’s new DIY Plus wall scanner ups its Superman vision game

Vayyar Imaging has been making strides in the construction industry for a while but its new Walabot DIY Plus is a breakthrough, enabling people to scan through plaster, drywall, and concrete to get a better idea of what to do next.
Posted By Clayton Moore
discounted simplisafe security system with free camera 10
Deals

Simplisafe offers free camera with select home security systems for Mother’s Day

A smart security system might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Mother's Day gift ideas but SimpliSafe is offering a sale that you can't miss. SimpliSafe is offering a free camera with select systems and a 15%…
Posted By Steve Anderson
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Everything you need to know

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion by 680 1500x1000
Deals

Amazon cuts the price on this iRobot Roomba by $120, today only

If you've been debating whether to buy a Roomba robot vacuum, but the price tag is a bit too much, today might be the day to take the plunge. Amazon's Deals of the Day for Tuesday include the iRobot Roomba 671 for $120 off the normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 5
Smart Home

Best Buy cuts prices on air fryers from Ninja Foodi, Cuisinart, Philips, more

Best Buy dropped air fryer prices on best-selling models from Power, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Air frying is a healthier way to prepare fried food than with a deep-fryer or a pan with lots of oil. Air fryers use little or no oil to cook.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Next Generation Google Assistant
Mobile

Next-generation Google Assistant runs in real time on your phone

We got an exciting sneak peek at the next-generation Google Assistant that will run on local phones, enabling swift responses to your requests without the need for a network connection. There's also a new Driving Mode and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
Ecobee4 smart thermostat dog
Smart Home

Nest vs. Ecobee: Which one is the better smart thermostat?

Ever wonder how the Nest Learning Thermostat stacks up against the ecobee4? From cost to voice-assistant integration, we break down the features of both devices to help you make a decision for yourself.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 6
Smart Home

Google goes all-in on Nest with a total rebrand of its smart home devices

Nest is now Google Nest, which represents Alphabet's smart home products. Users will definitely notice some changes, as they'll be prompted to migrate their Google accounts to their Nest apps. There's also some IFTTT trouble ahead.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Nest Home Hub announcement
Smart Home

Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display hopes to to take on the Echo Show

Google revealed the Google Nest Hub Max, a smart display that is powered by the Google Assistant. The device with a 10-inch screen with a built-in video camera and facial recognition will retail for $229.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Chamberlain B1381 review
Smart Home

Chamberlain’s garage door opener lets you ward off Amazon porch pirates forever

Tired of porch pirates swiping packages off your property? Chamberlain's B181 garage door opener works with Key by Amazon, letting you get your Amazon packages delivered directly inside your garage.
Posted By Kim Wetzel