Digital Trends
Social Media

A Facebook, Instagram bug exposed millions of passwords to its employees

Hillary Grigonis
By
facebook instagram bug exposed passwords facebookpasswordbreach
Facebook

Facebook software meant to disguise user passwords from employee access failed, leaving millions of passwords visible to the network’s employees,  the company said on Thursday, March 21. The network said the bug was discovered in a routine review in January and has since been corrected. The bug exposed passwords for users on Facebook, Facebook Lite, and Instagram.

Facebook hasn’t found any evidence that the passwords were compromised externally — the bug only exposed plain text passwords for the company’s employees, according to Facebook. The company also said they haven’t found evidence of internal employees abusing the information. Facebook didn’t say why it delayed telling users after finding the bug in January.

Passwords on Facebook are meant to be encrypted. The network hashes the password, allowing the system to recognize the correct password without storing the data in plain text. To employees working on Facebook’s backend, passwords should look like jumbled characters that can’t be reverse engineered to display the actual password.

Facebook says they will notify the users that were affected by the bug. The company estimates hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users were affected, the lightweight Facebook app designed for slower connections. Tens of millions of other Facebook users could also have compromised passwords, along with tens of thousands of Instagram users.

Facebook says that hashing is used with other procedures for password protection, like recognizing when a user signs in with a different device and prompting verification. The network says that they also check for other password breaches since users sometimes use the same passwords across multiple websites.

“In the course of our review, we have been looking at the ways we store certain other categories of information — like access tokens — and have fixed problems as we’ve discovered them,” Pedro Canahuati, Facebook’s vice president of engineering, security, and privacy, wrote in a blog post. “There is nothing more important to us than protecting people’s information, and we will continue making improvements as part of our ongoing security efforts at Facebook.”

Facebook says concerned users can reset their password for both Facebook and Instagram inside the settings for each account. The company also suggests using security keys and two-factor authentication. (Facebook, however, will use your phone number for more than two-factor authentication, so we recommend using a third-party authentication app instead of a phone number.)

For Facebook, the password bug is just another bullet point in the network’s growing list of data issues following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared his vision for moving toward a more privacy-focused network following the increased scrutiny over the company’s data practices.

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2019
twitter
Social Media

Twitter takes a cue from Instagram and Snapchat with new quick-swipe camera

Twitter is giving the "what's happening" treatment to photos and video by allowing users to access the in-app camera fast enough to catch and share the moment. The new Twitter camera is now accessible with a swipe.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Yep, it’s not just you. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down for many

Facebook's family of apps has been suffering issues for much of the day. Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Facebook itself have been out of action for users around the world, with the company scrambling to sort it out.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook watch party live tv test on full devices copy
Social Media

Facebook may soon let you watch live TV with friends in Watch Party

Facebook Watch Party is designed to allow friends to watch together, even when they can't be in the same physical space. Now, that feature could be expanding to include live TV. Facebook announced a test of the feature, starting with live…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Federal investigation digs into Facebook’s data-sharing deals

Facebook confirmed it is cooperating with a federal criminal investigation. According to a report, the company is under investigation for sharing user data with smartphone and tablet companies.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook journalism grants login smartphone
Social Media

Facebook explains its worst outage as 3 million users head to Telegram

Facebook, if you didn't already know it, suffered a bit of an issue on Wednesday, March 13. An issue that took down not only its social networking site, but also Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. On Thursday it offered an explanation.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Gaming

Snapchat could soon let you play games in between your selfies

If a new report is accurate, Snapchat will be getting an integrated gaming platform in April. The platform will feature mobile games form third-party developers, and one publisher is already signed on.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
twitter wants you to help it shape the future design of app
Social Media

Twitter is testing a handy subscription feature for following threads

Twitter has recently started testing a feature that lets you subscribe to a thread so that you’ll no longer need to like a comment or post to it yourself in order to receive notifications of new contributions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Headquarters
Social Media

Your Google+ public content will remain viewable on the web, if you want it to

Google's failed social network — Google+ — will soon be wiped from the internet, but there's a team of volunteers working right now to save its public content for the Internet Archive.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
former myspace ceo reveals what facebook did right to dominate social media
Computing

There’s more space on MySpace after ‘accidental’ wipe of 50 million songs

MySpace is no longer a safe refuge for music and media produced in the 2000s. It said that almost any artistic content uploaded to the site between 2003 and 2015 may have been lost as part of a server migration last year.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Mark Zuckerberg Tagged
Computing

Intel and Facebook team up to give Cooper Lake an artificial intelligence boost

Intel's upcoming Cooper Lake microarchitecture will be getting a boost when it comes to artificial intelligence processes, thanks to a partnership with Facebook. The results are CPUs that are able to work faster.
Posted By Michael Archambault
how to backup an iPhone without iTunes
Social Media

New Zealand attack shows that as A.I. filters get smarter, so do violators

The shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand were livestreamed to social media, and while stats show networks are improving at removing offending videos, as the system improves, so do the violators' workarounds.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram checkout launches instagramcheckout
Photography

Insta-checkout? New Instagram service lets you shop without leaving the platform

Shopping on Instagram no longer means leaving the platform to checkout in a web browser. Instagram checkout launched in beta today with a handful of retailers, allowing users to checkout without leaving the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. But with so many subreddits to choose from, exploring them can be overwhelming. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Facebook axes alleged discriminatory targeting of ads after civil settlements

Facebook advertisers can no longer use targeting for age, gender or zip code when advertising in the housing, jobs, and credit categories. The changes come as part of a civil settlement, following earlier changes to remove racial targeting.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis