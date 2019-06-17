Digital Trends
Social Media

How to replay a Snapchat Snap or Story

Maybe you missed something, so here's how to take another look at that Snap

Alina Bradford
By

There are more than 186 million Snapchat users around the world. While you may not follow even a tiny fraction of that amount, those people you do follow are important to you. You probably get frustrated when you’re trying to look at a friend’s Snap or Story and it disappears. Your aggravated cries have been heard. Here’s how to replay a Snapchat Snap or Story so you can take your time absorbing the snappy goodness.

Replaying a Snap

snapchat website update oscars custom geo filters
Snapchat

When a friend sends you a message, that’s a Snap. Unfortunately, photo messages can only be seen if you tap on them. When you go back to the chat, the photo closes and you need to open it again to look at it. To reopen the photo you’ll need to hold your finger down on the red square in the chat and then tap the square to replay the photo.

Beware, after you replay the photo Snap once, you won’t be able to look at it again and if you leave the Friends screen before taking a second look, you won’t be able to replay the Snap, either. You’ll need to take a screenshot it if you want to keep it long-term. If you do screenshot it, a message will be sent to your friend so they know that you took a screenshot. There’s no way to be sneaky with Snapchat!

How to replay a Story

Stories are fun peeks into your friend’s lives, but like life, sometimes they go too fast. Thankfully, Stories have sort of a built-in remote that can allow you to rewind and replay. You can’t see the control buttons, though, so it can be a bit confusing.

To go back and view the last photo you looked at in the Story, just tap on the left side of the screen and the Story will essentially rewind to the last photo you looked at. If you’re at the end of a Story and want to start it over, swipe right on the screen. You can also go to the Stories screen again and tap your friend’s Story to watch it from the beginning.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down
facebook blood donation us rollout hub
Social Media

With its latest tool, Facebook is out for blood (donations, that is)

Facebook users in the U.S. will soon start seeing notifications when area blood centers are in need of donations. The newly expanded Facebook Blood Donation tool mixes alerts with details on where to donate, along with how to invite…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
snapchat offline data ads mem 2
Mobile

Get together with your buddies, talk, and play games with Snapchat's group chat

You can get your friends together for a good time, even if they are hundreds of miles away, by starting up a group chat on Snapchat. Here's how to make a group chat on Snapchat and get the party started.
Posted By Alina Bradford
snapchat store hot dog plush
Mobile

Bored with your Snapchat username? Here's how to change it

We've all been there. You're setting up a new account and just type in whatever pops into your head as a username. Then, later on, you realize that was a mistake. Here's how to change your Snapchat username.
Posted By Alina Bradford
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2b
Social Media

Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook when you've had a change of heart

Maybe you were a little too hasty blocking that one person on Facebook ... or maybe you just want to do a little spying to see what they're up to. Either way, you can fix the situation easily. Here's how to unblock someone on Facebook.
Posted By Alina Bradford
Kik Messenger
Mobile

Kik makes it easy to delete your account or your teen's account. Here's how.

You can delete your Kik account temporarily or permanently -- which Kik calls Temporary Deactivation and Permanent Deactivation. Temporary deactivation means you can simply reactivate your account by signing back in. Deleting is forever.
Posted By Jackie Dove
facebook sharing content profilepic algorithm
Social Media

Need a new Identity? Here's how to change your name on Facebook

There comes a time when everyone must change their online name for one reason or another. Check out our quick guide on how to change your name on Facebook in under five minutes without all the expected fuss or digital hoops to jump through.
Posted By Brandon Widder
zuckerberg deepfake tests facebook zuckdeepfake cropped
Social Media

Will this deepfake of a power-hungry Zuckerberg make Facebook rethink fake news?

Just how committed is Facebook to earlier statements on leaving deepfake videos intact but demoted? A fake video of Mark Zuckerberg proclaiming power over your data has lasted for four days on the platform.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Here's how to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for social syncing

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Alina Bradford
Social Media

These are the best ways to make your own animated GIF to share

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Facebook will pay to spy on you, but you can make more money elsewhere

Facebook's new Study app will track how you use your phone and provide that data to the social media giant. The company will even pay you for it — but likely not very much, especially compared to the market rate for your personal…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Zuckerberg may have known more about Facebook’s privacy scandal than we thought

In the midst of an ongoing investigation into Facebook's Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, a new report suggests that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have known about the company's much-criticized approach to privacy.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Tesla screens may support YouTube with next software update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today at E3 that the infotainment screens will support YouTube video streaming very soon. This most likely lines up with the latest software update that is expected later this year.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Instagram is back up after being offline. Here’s the latest on the outage

Instagram finally came back online Thursday afternoon after an outage that lasted just over an hour. The Instagram outage was one of several that hit at the same time, including a several-hour failure at the PlayStation Network.
Posted By Mathew Katz
facebook journalism grants login smartphone
Social Media

Facebook’s comment-ranking system aimed at taming the dumpster fire

Even by the standards of the internet, Facebook comments are famously awful. Now Facebook is introducing a new comment ranking system to attempt to tackle this problem by promoting quality comments and hiding low quality ones.
Posted By Georgina Torbet