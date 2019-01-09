Instagram now lets you post to multiple accounts in one tap

Share

Instagram is constantly bringing new features to its service, and the latest one will benefit some of those who operate more than one account.

The so-called “self-regram” feature is available now for iOS users, though there’s no word on if or when it’ll land for those with an Android device.

If you have more than one Instagram account and are logged into two or more of them, you’ll see the option to post to multiple accounts on the final page of the process when you go to publish a picture.

Just look down the screen and you’ll see “post to other accounts” with your accounts showing below it. Then it’s simply a case of tapping the buttons of the accounts to which you want to post the photo or video.

The feature will save a little bit of time for those who operate more than one account and sometimes post to two or more of them. Though the truth is, there’s usually a reason someone has more than one account — because the content posted to them is different. It could be someone with a personal account and a business account, or two personal accounts that each focus on very different types of content. In that case, we’re not sure how useful the feature will be for most people.

To be clear, this isn’t the “regram” function that some users would love to have, where you’d be able to reshare others’ posts, à la the Twitter retweet. Despite reports toward the end of last year suggesting that Instagram was working on such a feature, the company has since insisted it currently has no plans to add such reposting functionality to the app.

Before quitting the company in September 2018, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom said in an interview that he and his team debated the idea of a regram button a lot. But he also said that “keeping your feed focused on the people you know rather than the people you know finding other stuff for you to see” was central to how Instagram worked, adding that this is “more of a testament of our focus on authenticity and on the connections you actually have than about anything else.”

If you’re really keen to regram some of the content that lands on your Instagram feed, there are a couple of workarounds that you might want to try.