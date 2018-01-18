Instagram Stories reportedly testing an option to add photo-free text

Instagram is a photo-focused platform — but the platform appears to be offering way to share photo-free test, at least inside Stories anyways. While Instagram hasn’t confirmed the test, users in Japan and Europe have spotted options to add text to a colored background, no photo necessary.

According to the Next Web, the feature, called Type, gives users four different fonts to add to a colored background before adding to an Instagram Story. For users who are part of the test, the feature is located in the bottom menu bar inside Stories. After typing in the note, users can choose from a handful of different formats that will change both the text and the background together.

Adding text to Stories isn’t an entirely new feature. Users can already add text overlays to images. Where the test differs is that the tool doesn’t require an image — maybe for those moments in your day that weren’t actually visual or possible to capture on camera, or adding details to another shot in the Story. Some of the Fonts options, however, do include a recolored image in the background.

Another purported test spotted by early users suggests taking a screenshot of a Story could soon send a notification to the owner of the Story.

Instagram has not commented on either test.

Late last year, the platform began testing a “regram” or share button. At the same time, the platform also started testing the option to add GIFs to Stories and an option to save Stories — the latter now part of the full version of the app. Another test, confirmed by the company, adds a stop-motion effect along with options like Boomerang. Instagram is traditionally quiet about tests until the features become part of a wide rollout.

Instagram late last year added an option to add images that are older than 24 hours to a Story, opening up the sharing option to Throwbacks rather than only shots from the last 24 hours. In December, Instagram added the option to archive Stories — leaving the post away from public eyes but allowing users to reminisce through old Stories. While archived Stories are private, a new Highlight Reel allows users to share a handful of favorite Stories to live on their profile beyond the 24-hour limit.