Digital Trends
Social Media

Instagram accidentally wrecks the news feed by pushing out a tap-to-navigate test

Hillary Grigonis
By
how to use instagram voice message feature feat

An Instagram test temporarily created a news feed that felt more like Stories, much to the frustration of users. On Thursday, December 27, Instagram users shared the outrage at a re-designed news feed that requires users to tap through posts — similar to Stories — instead of scrolling through the feed. Instagram says the feature was supposed to be a test among a small group of users that inadvertently launched to a wider user base.

Instagram is currently testing an option that makes the news feed feel more like Stories, where users tap the screen to move through posts, instead of scrolling through the feed. A tap moves through each post individually, while scrolling moves to see the full text and comments with the post. Unlike Stories, the news feed test doesn’t use the full screen and still shares a similar look with an entirely different way to navigate.

In a tweet, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri said that the feature “was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we first anticipated.” Instagram has since restored the previous news feed, though some users may still need to close out of the app and re-open for the update to take effect.

While only a test that went wider than expected, Instagram users shared their outrage over the new design. Some users threatened to delete the app, while others pointed out there was an ad after every five taps. Others said the update forced more time and attention on each image.

Despite the backlash, Instagram says it’s still testing the feature, while a similar feature has been in testing since at least October. The earlier test, however, appears to be designed for the Explore section, not Instagram’s news feed. The test brings a more Stories-like feel to the Explore feed as the full-screen, slideshow-style posts continue to gain traction on the network. Instagram has been quiet about the reasons behind the test, but the tap-style browsing ensures users see all of a single image at once.

Instagram users have often proven to be resistant to major changes — like when Instagram switched from the chronological feed to an algorithm-based one. With the backlash to accidental rollout, maybe Instagram won’t bring the feature to more users.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
giphy keyboard sticker creator launch 02 cam copy
Social Media

GIF almost anywhere with Giphy’s new keyboard and sticker maker

We all love GIFs, but not every app supports them. Fortunately, the new Giphy' keyboard brings GIFs to any iOS app that supports multimedia. The update also comes with a new tool for creating animated stickers.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram multiple accounts ios keyboard app take pictures photos pics
Social Media

#ThrowbackThursday is only the start: Instagram hashtags for every day of the week

Not getting your hashtag fill with #ThrowbackThursday or #ManCrushMonday? Here's a list of some of the more popular Instagram hashtags, so you can outfit your next post with the proper tag, regardless of what day it is.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Instagram could be making a special type of account for influencers

Instagram influencers fall somewhere between a business profile and a typical Instagram, so the company is working on developing a type of account just for creators. The new account type would give creators more access to analytical data.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
igtv stand alone app vs inside instagram 3
Social Media

Instagram’s 2018 year in review shines a light on where our hearts are

What did Instagram users share the most in 2018? A lot of heart emojis, heart face filters, and heart GIFs. The platform recently shared the year's top trends, including hashtags like #fortnite and #metoo along with a few surprises.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Facebook Portal and Portal+ video-calling devices gain new content and features

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls. The 15-inch Portal+ model features a pivoting camera that follows you around the room as you speak.
Posted By Denny Arar
twitter suspends extremist accounts app
Social Media

Twitter makes it easier than ever to switch between latest and top tweets

Twitter has finally delivered on its promise to give users more control over their timeline. It comes in the form of a new button on the main screen that lets you switch between two different kinds of tweets.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Facebook users unknowingly gave companies permission to see private messages

Another day, another Facebook privacy scandal. Facebook's third-party API practices are once again under scrutiny after an investigative report showed Facebook gave companies access to private messages.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat story
Social Media

Lip-sync or create trick snaps with friends using Snapchat’s new challenges

Snapchat's latest feature is a new type of Lens that invited users to join in a challenge. From lip-synching to making an object disappear using AR, the new challenges are designed to increase engagement.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
no volcano selfies are not a good idea hawaii volcanoes national park nps janice wei
Social Media

No, ‘volcano selfies’ are not a good idea (especially during eruptions)

A report from the Royal Geographical Society notes how more and more people are traveling around the world to erupting volcanoes in a bid to snap dramatic shots for their social media followers. But it's not always a great idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best android apps chrome os google photos
Photography

Snap, snap, hooray! Google Photos doubles Live Album limit to 20,000 images

Google Photos' Live Album feature lets you automatically create albums containing particular people or pets. But it seems some users have already been hitting the album capacity of 10,000 images, so Google has just doubled it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to make an animated gif a
Mobile

The 10 biggest GIF moments of 2018, according to Google’s Tenor

People love to express themselves and react to the latest news on social media, and GIFs are one of the most popular ways to do it. GIF search engine Tenor reveals the top 10 trending searches of 2018 and the GIFs that went with them.
Posted By Simon Hill
nasa engineer mark rober glitter bomb package theft screen shot 2018 12 18 at 1 50 23 pm copy
Smart Home

Glitter bomb video creator says some of the reactions were staged, apologizes

NASA engineer Mark Rober had a package stolen from him and the police wouldn't do anything about it, so he built a glitter bomb package to thwart would-be thieves, though some of the reactions were later revealed to have been staged.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
marriott lifewtr ar experience showtime s escape at dannemora premiere party new york usa november 14 2018
Virtual Reality

Marriott invites hotel guests to redecorate — using AR and a bottle of water

Some Marriott locations let guests choose the artwork for their hotel room -- using AR anyway. A collaboration between Marriott and LIFEWTR will let guests scan a code on a bottle of water to unlock the experience.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to use instagram voice message feature feat
Mobile

Here’s how to use Instagram’s new voice message feature

Direct messages are where the real juicy stuff happens on Instagram, and now you have one more way to communicate privately with friends and loved ones in the form of voice messaging. Find out how to record one in this guide.
Posted By Chris DeGraw