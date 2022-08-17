The 10 most popular TikTok accounts

TikTok continues to grow in popularity, and with the sheer volume of content that TikTok accounts churn out, we have to wonder: What kind of TikTok accounts have the most followers? What does it take to be one of the most popular TikTok accounts?

To help answer those questions, we put together a list of the top 10 most popular TikTok accounts. For this list, by “most popular,” we mean the accounts with the most followers on TikTok. Below, we’ll show you which TikTok accounts have the most followers and take a closer look at the sort of content they create.

10. Dixie D’amelio (@dixiedamelio) — 57.4 million followers

Dixie D’amelio is a singer and TikTok creator. She is also the older sister of another TikTok creator on this list, Charli D’amelio. Dixie D’amelio’s TikTok videos often feature clips of her musical performances, influencer (paid partnership) content, TikTok duets, and other generally lighthearted short video clips.

9. cznburak (@cznburak) — 62.7 million followers

The @cznburak TikTok account belongs to Turkish chef Burak Özdemir (who also goes by CZN Burak). His videos are often of him cooking large amounts of food while smiling at the camera (nearly) the entire time.

8. TikTok (@tiktok) — 64.6 million followers

@tiktok take a minute for a short meditation 💗 your scroll will still be there when you come back 🤗 #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth ♬ original sound – TikTok

TikTok’s official TikTok account is actually one of the top 10 most-followed accounts on the app. As you might imagine, most of the videos on @TikTok feature TikTok creators, celebrities, and official messages from TikTok.

7. Kimberly Loaiza (@kimberly.loaiza) — 66.5 million followers

Kimberly Loaiza is a social media influencer and singer who is best known for her TikTok and YouTube videos. Loaiza’s TikTok videos often include TikTok duets, videos of her dancing and lip syncing to others’ music, clips of her YouTube vlogger content, and clips of her own musical performances. Her family is also often featured in her videos.

6. Zach King (@zachking) — 69.2 million followers

Zach King is a TikTok and Instagram creator and filmmaker. Cnet called him a “video illusionist” — and that’s a pretty good summation of what his TikTok videos are about. King’s videos are all about creating magical moments via video editing and other visual illusion tricks. The results are these short, fun, and whimsical videos that have attracted millions of TikTok followers.

5. Will Smith (@willsmith) — 72 million followers

Internationally-famous and award-winning actor Will Smith also has the fifth most-followed TikTok account. And honestly? His TikTok videos don’t disappoint. They’re often funny and creative.

Smith sometimes also uses his TikTok videos to share some behind-the-scenes moments from his movies and memories from his illustrious career.

4. Addison Rae (@addisonre) — 88.6 million followers

Addison Rae is a TikTok creator, dancer, and actress. She is best known for her TikTok dance videos, although a number of her most recent videos aren’t dance videos and feature more vlogger-style content, fashion and beauty-themed videos, and sponsored content.

3. Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) — 91.1 million followers

Bella Poarch is a singer and TikTok creator. She posts a variety of TikTok videos, including promotional posts about her music, vlogger-style content about her life, and lip sync videos.

2. Charli D’amelio (@charlidamelio) — 145.4 million followers

@charlidamelio my first @VidCon! i had the best time meeting everyone and hosting my first panel with @BrandonB and @Lightricks. link in bio to use my vidcon recap template on @Videoleap ♬ original sound – charli d’amelio

Charli D’Amelio is a TikTok creator. D’Amelio is also the younger sister of Dixie D’Amelio, who is another TikTok creator on this list. Charli D’Amelio’s videos are a mix of lip sync and dance videos, duet videos, vlogger-style videos, and promotional/sponsored content.

1. Khabane Lame (@khaby.lame) — 148.4 million followers

We’ve finally reached the most popular account on TikTok. And it’s @khaby.lame! This account belongs to TikTok creator Khabane Lame (also known as Khaby Lame). This TIkTok account often features funny, skit-style videos starring Lame.

The most unique thing about his skits however, is the fact that the humor doesn’t so much lie in what you hear but in Lame’s silent reactions to the situations featured in his videos. His facial expressions alone are comedy gold.

Note: The above rankings were based on Social Blade’s findings and the current number of followers listed on each TikTok creator’s profile page, as of August 16, 2022.

