This beloved TikTok hashtag just got its own app feature

Anita George
By

A popular hashtag-turned-online-community has its own TikTok feature now.

On Tuesday, TikTok launched a new feature that is dedicated to #BookTok, a hashtag and TikTok community that is centered around discussing books. The new feature allows TikTok users to add links to books in their videos. According to TikTok’s blog post announcement about the feature, when users select the links that are posted in the TikTok videos they’re watching, the links will open up “a dedicated page with details about the book, including a brief summary. and a collection of other videos that linked the same title.” The feature also allows users to save book titles to their profiles’ Favorites tab.

We&#39;re excited to announce our new #BookTok feature in partnership with @penguinrandom, which gives our vibrant #BookTok community a new way to share their favorite books and connect on a deeper level. 📚 Learn more:https://t.co/0DeazU6jwg

&mdash; TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 20, 2022

The new book link feature was developed as part of a partnership with publishing company Penguin Random House, so users can only choose to link to books published by Penguin Random House and only if that book is available in their country. The TikTok account for Penguin Random House also published a TikTok video that shows how the new feature looks in the app:

@penguinrandomhouse

New BookTok feature announcement 🥳 #booktok #booktokfeature #tiktokupdate #books #tbr #virtualtbr #bookworm #bookrecs #bookishthoughts #booknews #booktoknews #reading #readinglist #onearthwerebrieflygorgeous #oceanvuong #bookshelves #tiktokfeature #balloonbreath #penguinrandomhouse #publishing #writingabook

♬ original sound – ella

The book link feature is currently available for TikTok users in the U.S. and the U.K. (We confirmed on an Android device that the feature is currently live in the app.)

If you’re planning on trying it out, all you need to do is make a TikTok video as you normally would and then select Next. Then on the Post screen (the screen where you’ll add a caption, etc.), select Add link > Book. Then select or search for a book to add to your video. Choose a book and then select Add. You’ll then be taken back to the Post screen where you can go ahead and post your video or keep adjusting your other video options.

