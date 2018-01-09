Go ahead, upload that song — Facebook reaches deal with Sony/ATV Music

Facebook’s two billion users can now add three million more songs to their posts without infringing on copyright. On Monday, January 8, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Facebook announced a deal that allows musicians to earn royalties from music shared on the social network. The agreement means users can freely share songs from the label, and is the second deal of its kind in a span of less than a month.

The agreement, which Sony/ATV says is multi-territory and multi-year, allows for legal video uploads containing those songs. The agreement applies to Facebook as well as the Facebook-owned Instagram and Oculus. Along with sharing videos containing music from the record label, the agreement, Sony ATV says, allows Facebook users to “personalize their music experience with songs from the catalog.”

“We’re excited to work with the largest music publisher in the world to bring amazing songs which deepen connections between friends and fans,” said Tamara Hrivnak, Facebook’s head of music business development. “Sony/ATV is a true leader and an absolute champion of writers in the digital space, and we’re thrilled to work with them as they grab new opportunities by the horns across all of our platforms.”

As a leading music publisher, Sony/ATM’s catalog includes over three million songs now shareable on the social media platforms. Some of the company’s latest popular artists include Pink, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West while several legendary artists are also included, such as The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, Carole King, and Queen.

“We are thrilled that in signing this agreement Facebook recognizes the value that music brings to their service and that our songwriters will now benefit from the use of their music on Facebook. We are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship,” Martin Bandier, Sony/ATV Chairman, said in a press release.

The companies did not disclose details on how artists will be earning royalties through the agreement.

The agreement isn’t the first time Facebook has partnered with a record label. In December, Facebook also reached an agreement with Universal Music Group that allows for licensed use on the same platforms. Facebook reportedly started meeting with record groups nearly a year ago as part of the platform’s focus on expanding video sharing options.