YouTube helps creatives tackle tough topics, from hate speech to extremism

YouTube is supporting projects that address topics from extremism to hate speech with the 2018 Creators for Change program. On Tuesday, May 8, YouTube added 47 creatives as ambassadors for the 2018 Creators For Change. The program, which originally launched in 2016, supports creative projects dedicated to social change.

The latest list of ambassadors includes creatives from more than 16 different countries. Tallying up each contributor’s stats, the collective group reaches around 18 million people. Nearly a third of the ambassadors — 16 of them — are returning from last year’s program, while 31 are new. The selected creatives will receive assistance with a mix of funding, mentorship and production help from YouTube Spaces.

From the U.S., the 2018 ambassadors include Jouelzy, Yasmany Del Real, Beleaf in Fatherhood, Jubilee Project, and Hallease. Subhi Taha is returning from last year’s programs.

YouTube’s 2018 Creators For Change Ambassadors also include:

As part of the program, YouTube will be hosting Boot Camps, a space for YouTube creators to work with experts to create videos on issues in the area, from June to November. Those areas are slated to include Australia, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Thailand.

“Over the next few months, the 2018 Creators for Change Ambassadors will kick off projects addressing hate speech, xenophobia, and/or extremism through different creative forms, such as a series celebrating the Black community within Brazil and a video project that creates awareness about the negative impact that hate speech can have on mental and physical well-being,” wrote Juniper Downs, YouTube’s head of public policy. “There are many more incredible ideas in the works — we can’t wait to share more from these inspiring YouTube role models soon.”

YouTube is investing $5 million in the program during 2018, an increase in support announced earlier this year.