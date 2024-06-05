 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch this highlights reel showing Starliner’s launch day

By
A ULA Atlas V rocket transporting the Starliner spacecraft to orbit.
A ULA Atlas V rocket transporting the Starliner spacecraft to orbit. Boeing Space

After years of delays and multiple launch postponements in recent weeks, Boeing Space’s Starliner spacecraft finally transported its first crew to orbit on Wednesday, June 6.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are currently on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday morning in the Starliner’s maiden crewed test, carried by a ULA Atlas V rocket.

Recommended Videos

Boeing shared a short highlights reel (below) showing how the launch day unfolded.

Related

The successful liftoff will come as a big relief to everyone involved, not least Wilmore and Williams, who had already experienced two countdown halts due to technical issues. The most recent of these occurred at the start of this month when the launch was scrubbed with just 3 minutes and 50 seconds remaining before the rocket was set to fire up its engines to begin the long-awaited mission.

Following Wednesday’s flawless liftoff, the Starliner is now well into its first crewed test flight and will dock with the space station on Thursday. Wilmore and Williams will spend about a week aboard the orbital outpost before returning home in the Starliner for a parachute-assisted touchdown in the south-western U.S.

This is the third time the Starliner has flown to space, but the first flight with a crew aboard. Its first flight took place in 2019 but failed to reach the correct orbit to put it on course for the ISS. The mission surfaced a long list of software issues that had to be resolved before the spacecraft could fly again. Eventually it launched again in 2022 and successfully docked with the station, paving the way for the first crewed test.

Assuming the Starliner functions as expected during this current mission, NASA will be able to use the spacecraft for future astronaut flights to and from the space station, giving it another transportation option alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which has been carrying crews since 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Boeing’s Starliner won’t fly on Tuesday after all
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft at the space station during an uncrewed test flight.

NASA had originally aimed to send Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on its first crewed voyage on May 6, but an issue surfaced with United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket just two hours before liftoff, prompting the launch to be scrubbed.

It was a setback for everyone involved -- not least NASA astronauts Bob Wilmore and Suni Williams, who minutes before the launch was canceled, had been strapped into their seats inside the Starliner on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But as NASA chief Bill Nelson said when the countdown clock was halted, safety must come first.

Read more
NASA reveals new target date for first crewed Starliner launch
ULA's Atlas V rocket and Boeing Space's Starliner spacecraft on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

ULA's Atlas V rocket and Boeing Space's Starliner spacecraft on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/ Joel Kowsky

NASA has announced a new target date for the first crewed flight of Boeing Space’s Starliner spaceraft.

Read more
First crewed launch of Boeing Starliner rescheduled to later this week
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 on May 5, 2024, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA/Joel Kowsky

Following the last-minute scrub of the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner, NASA has announced it will make another launch attempt on Friday, May 10, at the earliest. The launch of the Starliner, designed to ferry astronauts between Earth and the International Space Station (ISS) was called off just two hours before the scheduled liftoff because of a problem with the rocket.

Read more