 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Spooky cobwebbed Hubble image helps investigate dark matter

Georgina Torbet
By

With Halloween coming up tomorrow, the Hubble Space Telescope team is celebrating by releasing a new Hubble image showing the dark cobwebs of galaxy cluster Abell 611. Located an incredible 3.2 billion light-years away, this view shows hundreds of galaxies that are bound together by gravity into one enormous structure.

Taken using Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3 instruments, the image combines both visible light and infrared observations.

Hundreds of small galaxies appear across this view. Their colours vary. Some are shades of orange, while others are white. Most appear as fuzzy ovals, but a few have distinct spiral arms. There are also many thin, long, orange arcs that curve around the centre of the image, where there is a prominent orange glow.
In celebration of Halloween, Hubble brings you this inky image of the galaxy cluster Abell 611, located roughly 3.2 billion light-years from Earth. ESA/Hubble, NASA, P. Kelly, M. Postman, J. Richard, S. Allen

This particular cluster is a favorite target for astronomers in their search to understand a spooky substance: dark matter. A big question in cosmology is why large structures like Abell 611 don’t fly apart, as they don’t seem to contain enough mass to hold themselves together with gravity. The leading explanation is that they do in fact contain much more mass than we can see, and this hypothetical unseen mass is referred to as dark matter.

However, searching for dark matter has proven extremely difficult. Dark matter does not interact with light, making it invisible, and it has never been directly detected. Cosmologists aren’t even sure what form dark matter might take, though many believe it is likely a particle of some kind. Even though we can’t see it directly, its effects on the universe are clear. As well as in places like Abell 611, we see similar effects on a large cosmic scale, in which more mass is required to explain the behavior of galaxies than we can observe.

Abell 611 is particularly useful for studying dark matter, because it has so many massive galaxies appearing close together that it demonstrates many examples of a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. This is where one massive object sits in front of another from our point of view, and the gravity of that intermediate object is so great that it bends spacetime, changing the appearance of the light coming from the background object. This is useful, as the intermediate object can act like a magnifying glass, bending the light from the further away galaxy and letting us see extremely distant objects.

You can see an example of this gravitational lensing in the middle of the image, where light from the galaxy to the left of the center has been smeared out into an arc shape by the mass of the galaxy cluster. As well as helping us see distant objects, the degree of lensing can also be used to work out the mass of the objects involved. When calculated this way, the mass of the cluster is far higher than the observed mass would suggest, supporting the idea that there must be some other unseen material, such as dark matter, filling up the cluster.

Editors' Recommendations

See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse
This mosaic is composed of images covering the entire sky, taken by the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) as part of WISE’s 2012 All-Sky Data Release. By observing the entire sky, WISE can search for faint objects, like distant galaxies, or survey groups of cosmic objects.
Astronomers spot a monster black hole ‘practically in our backyard’
The cross-hairs mark the location of the newly discovered monster black hole.
Crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid caused it to form twin tails
Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are seen in new images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, documenting the lingering aftermath of the NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impact.
Check out Webb telescope’s mind-blowing image of the Pillars of Creation
The Pillars of Creation, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope
NASA’s exoplanet hunting satellite is back up and running
nas tess satellite begins exoplanet hunt orbits planet
Heaviest element ever discovered in exoplanet atmospheres is a puzzle
This artist’s impression shows an ultra-hot exoplanet, a planet beyond our Solar System, as it is about to transit in front of its host star. When the light from the star passes through the planet’s atmosphere, it is filtered by the chemical elements and molecules in the gaseous layer. With sensitive instruments, the signatures of those elements and molecules can be observed from Earth. Using the ESPRESSO instrument of ESO’s Very Large Telescope, astronomers have found the heaviest element yet in an exoplanet's atmosphere, barium, in the two ultra-hot Jupiters WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b.
This oddball pair of stars is producing dust shells like clockwork
Shells of cosmic dust created by the interaction of binary stars appear like tree rings around Wolf-Rayet 140.
Something strange is up with this black hole
Artist’s illustration of tidal disruption event AT2019dsg where a supermassive black hole spaghettifies and gobbles down a star. Some of the material is not consumed by the black hole and is flung back out into space.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft swings by Earth on its way to Trojan asteroids
see lucy spacecraft slingshot past earth fly by
Here’s how NASA will drop off a sample of an asteroid
An illustration of OSIRIS-REx returning its sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth. The sample return capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere, cross the Western U.S., deploy its parachute, and touch down at the Air Force's Utah Test and Training Range in the Great Salt Lake Desert. From there, the capsule will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where its samples of asteroid Bennu will be curated, distributed, and studied for decades to come.
Astronomers develop ‘early warning system’ for stars about to go supernova
This artist’s impression shows the supergiant star Betelgeuse as it was revealed thanks to different state-of-the-art techniques on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), which allowed two independent teams of astronomers to obtain the sharpest ever views of the supergiant star Betelgeuse. They show that the star has a vast plume of gas almost as large as our Solar System and a gigantic bubble boiling on its surface. These discoveries provide important clues to help explain how these mammoths shed material at such a tremendous rate.
30,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered — and the search is on for more
Artist's impression of asteroid 21 Lutetia.
Best bits from returned astronaut’s space station mission
Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station.