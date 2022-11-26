 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Hubble captures a pair of galaxies merging into an unusual ring shape

Georgina Torbet
By

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a collection of galaxies, with an unusual merging pair as the star of the show. The merging galaxy pair Arp-Madore 417-391 is located 670 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Eridanus, which is in the southern celestial hemisphere.

The pair are classified as a “peculiar galaxy” because of the way their shapes have been distorted by their interaction. “The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxie,s as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies,” Hubble scientists write.

The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. ESA/Hubble & NASA, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, J. Dalcanton

Galaxy mergers happen when two or more galaxies get close enough together that their gravity begins to affect one another. When galaxies collide, one of them can be annihilated, or the two can merge to form one larger galaxy. Which outcome occurs is thought to be to do with the supermassive black holes that lie at the heart of almost every galaxy.

Related

As galaxies get closer together, the tremendous gravitational forces involved can pull them out of their normal shapes. Galactic arms can be pulled into a new direction or, as in this case, even more dramatic distortions can occur. The two galaxies involved in this merger have formed a ring shape, with the two brightly glowing cores around their supermassive black holes sitting close together.

The image was captured with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) instrument, which operates in the visible light and ultraviolet wavelengths, and which took some of Hubble’s most famous images such as its Ultra Deep Field image. This image was taken as part of a program to identify interesting objects that could be further studied in greater depth with tools like the James Webb Space Telescope.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
See the entire observable universe represented in this interactive map
Visualization of the observable universe, using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey.
Hubble Space Telescope captures the earliest stage of star formation
A small, dense cloud of gas and dust called CB 130-3 blots out the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. CB 130-3 is an object known as a dense core, a compact agglomeration of gas and dust. This particular dense core is in the constellation Serpens and seems to billow across a field of background stars.
James Webb spots two of the earliest galaxies ever seen
Two of the most distant galaxies seen to date are captured in these Webb pictures of the outer regions of the giant galaxy cluster Abell 2744. The galaxies are not inside the cluster, but many billions of light-years behind it. 
How NASA is dealing with micrometeoroids threatening James Webb
This artist’s conception shows the fully unfolded James Webb Space Telescope in space.
James Webb’s MIRI instrument is back to full operations
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Hubble captures rare image of a supernova as it happens
As a result of a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, three different moments in a far-off supernova explosion were captured in a single snapshot by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The light from the supernova, which was located behind the galaxy cluster Abell 370, was multiply lensed by the cluster’s immense gravity. This light took three different paths through the cosmic lens of the massive cluster. The three paths were three different lengths, so when the light arrived at Hubble (on the same day in December 2010), the supernova appeared at three different stages of evolution.
Super-sensitive exoplanet-hunting instrument captures its first light data
James Chong, infrastructure technician at Keck Observatory, assisting with the delicate lift of the Zerodur optics bench into the observatory basement where the instrument resides.
How to watch the first NASA spacewalk in eight months
A NASA spacewalk
NASA’s CAPSTONE arrival brings lunar space station a step closer
Artist's illustration of CAPSTONE approaching the moon.
Air Force’s experimental space plane returns after record flight
USAF's X-37B space plane.
NASA needs good weather for Artemis launch, here’s how it’s looking
NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.
How to watch tonight’s launch of NASA’s mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket at the Kennedy Space Center.
NASA spacewalk video features a stunning view of Earth
A view of Earth from an astronaut's helmet camera during a spacewalk at the ISS.