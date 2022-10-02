 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

This galaxy helps astronomers measure the size of the universe

Georgina Torbet
By

Trying to measure the size of the universe is no easy task. We know that the universe is expanding, though the exact rate of this expansion is not yet fixed. So one method that astronomers use to tell how far away very distant objects are is called the cosmic distance ladder. The idea is that different objects can be used as rungs on a ladder for measuring different distances, from looking at the movements of stars to observing pulsating stars called cepheid variables to observing a type of supernova called a Type Ia.

Each of these classes of objects is useful for determining increasingly large distances, but they need to be calibrated to each other to be accurate. Cepheid variables change in brightness over time, and importantly, the speed of the changes in brightness is correlated to their true brightness (as opposed to how bright they appear in the sky). So when we see a star pulsing we can work out its true brightness, and by comparing this to its apparent brightness, we can work out how far away it is.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 imaged this lonely spiral galaxy called UGC 9391. The galaxy resides 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Draco near the north celestial pole. Its star-studded spiral arms stand in splendid isolation against a backdrop of distant galaxies, which are only visible as indistinct swirls or smudges thanks to their vast distances from Earth.
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 imaged this lonely spiral galaxy called UGC 9391. ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess et al

For even more distant objects, we can use Type Ia supernovae as yardsticks, because these explosions always have approximately the same level of brightness — so once again, we can compare the apparent brightness to the true brightness to work out how far away they are. But, to measure distance accurately, we need a way to check that distances calculated based on cepheids are calibrated to distances based on supernovae.

That’s where galaxies like UGC 9391 come in, which both contains cepheid variable stars and recently hosted a Type Ia supernova. This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows this handy distance-measuring tool in all its glory.

“UGC 9391 helped astronomers improve their distance estimates by providing a natural laboratory in which to compare two measuring techniques – supernova explosions and Cepheid variables,” Hubble scientists explained. “Improving the precision of distance measurements helps astronomers quantify how quickly the universe is expanding – one of Hubble’s key science goals.”

Editors' Recommendations

When will we know if NASA’s asteroid defense test was a total success?
The DART spacecraft's livestream seconds before impact.
How to watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
One of James Webb’s 17 instrument modes isn’t working
The James Webb Space Telescope.
Bright young star shoots out strange fan of material in Hubble image
A shroud of thick gas and dust surrounds a bright young star in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 inspected a young stellar object, over 9,000 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, to help astronomers understand the earliest stages in the lives of massive stars. This object – which is known to astronomers as IRAS 05506+2414 – may be an example of an explosive event caused by the disruption of a massive young star system.
Dinosaurs would’ve loved NASA, retired astronaut says
An early, visual effects image of a dinosaur from Jurassic World Dominion.
Watch Rocket Lab achieve its 30th launch and 150th satellite delivery
A Rocket Lab Electron rocket blasts off from the launchpad.
Meteor Network solves Thursday’s fireball mystery
A meteorite streaks across the sky over the U.K. in September 2022.
Asteroid-impacting DART mission deploys a tiny observer satellite
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.
Long-lost moon could explain how Saturn got its rings
Artistic rendering of the moon Chrysalis disintegrating in Saturn’s intense gravity field. The chunks of icy rock eventually collided and shattered into smaller pieces that became distributed in the thin ring we see today.
Perseverance rover finds conditions where life could have thrived on Mars
NASA’s Perseverance rover puts its robotic arm to work around a rocky outcrop called “Skinner Ridge” in Mars’ Jezero Crater. Composed of multiple images, this mosaic shows layered sedimentary rocks in the face of a cliff in the delta, as well as one of the locations where the rover abraded a circular patch to analyze a rock’s composition.
See the stunning, star-forming Lobster Nebula in Dark Energy Camera image
This image, taken by astronomers using the US Department of Energy-fabricated Dark Energy Camera on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab, captures the star-forming nebula NGC 6357, which is located 8000 light-years away in the direction of the constellation Scorpius. This image reveals bright, young stars surrounded by billowing clouds of dust and gas inside NGC 6357, which is also known as the Lobster Nebula.
How to watch the Artemis I demonstration tanking test on Wednesday
artemis i tanking test livestream prelaunch
Troubled CAPSTONE satellite still struggling but maintaining heat
nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1