 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Hubble captures a glittering, glorious globular cluster

Georgina Torbet
By

The James Webb Space Telescope might be getting all the news headlines this week, but the grand old dame of the space telescope world, the Hubble Space Telescope, continues to peer out into the cosmos and provide stunning views of space. At over 30 years old, Hubble remains one of the key instruments for examining cosmic objects in the visible light range and captures views of everything from distant galaxies to beautiful nebulae to planets in our solar system.

The image shared this week from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a globular cluster called Terzan 2, with a blanket of sparkling stars visible by the thousand over the blackness of the sky.

The globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio is featured in this observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars found in a wide variety of galaxies. The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters a regular, spherical shape. As this image of Terzan 2 illustrates, the hearts of globular clusters are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars.
The globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio is featured in this observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Cohen

“Globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars found in a wide variety of galaxies,” Hubble scientists explain. “The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters a regular, spherical shape. As this image of Terzan 2 illustrates, the hearts of globular clusters are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars.”

If this image seems familiar that might be because it looks similar to a previous Hubble image showing another globular cluster called Terzan 9. Despite their similar appearance, however, they are in different regions of the sky. Terzan 9 is in the constellation of Sagittarius, while Terzan 2 is in the constellation of Scorpio.

Both images were taken using two of Hubble’s instruments, the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3, in concert. “Despite having only one primary mirror, Hubble’s design allows multiple instruments to inspect astronomical objects,” the Hubble scientists write. “Light from distant astronomical objects enters Hubble where the telescope’s 8-foot primary mirror collects it. The primary directs that light to the secondary mirror that reflects the light into the depths of the telescope where smaller mirrors can direct the light into individual instruments.”

Editors' Recommendations

Astronomers want your help to spot hidden black holes

This simulation of a supermassive black hole shows how it distorts the starry background and captures light, producing a black hole silhouettes.

Astronomers detect weird ‘heartbeat’ pulse of radio waves

A powerful X-ray burst erupts from a magnetar - a supermagnetized version of a stellar remnant known as a neutron star - in this illustration.

The best Google Pixel 6a cases and covers

Google Pixel 6a

How to watch SpaceX Starlink launch with booster on 13th mission

starlink mega constellation satellite network spacex mission 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything we know about the foldable flip phone

Galaxy Z Flip 3 open on a table.

These secret Finder settings will vastly improve your Mac

A man holds the new Macbook Air (2022) in his hands.

The Steam Deck is a true successor to PlayStation Vita

A picture of the Steam Deck

Breath of the Wild 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Microsoft explains why Xbox’s best feature still hasn’t come to PC

why xbox quick resume still hasnt come to pc quickresume respec featured image

‘Wordle’ today, July 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#393)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

ESA satellite in a race against time to dodge space junk

An artist's impression of Swarm, ESA's first Earth observation constellation of satellites.

The Gray Man’s Russo brothers can be great — but will they ever be?

The Russo Brothers and Tom Holland on the set of Cherry.

New dust-mapping instrument arrives at International Space Station

Dust from northwest Africa blows over the Canary Islands in this image captured by the NOAA-20 satellite on Jan. 14. An upcoming NASA mission, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), will help scientists better understand the role of airborne dust in heating and cooling the atmosphere.