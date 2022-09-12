 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

ISS astronaut’s photos capture a ‘wonderful world’

Trevor Mogg
By

It may not be a perfect world, but if you look in the right places it’s certainly wonderful.

International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, for one, definitely thinks so. Inspired by Louis Armstrong’s 1967 classic What a Wonderful World, the Italian space traveler recently posted four sublime Earth images alongside lyrics from the legendary track.

“I see skies of blue and clouds of white
The bright blessed days, the dark sacred nights
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world…”#MissionMinerva pic.twitter.com/3cGi1I5Uck

&mdash; Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) September 10, 2022

The pictures, captured from the space station as it orbited some 250 miles above our planet, look more like paintings that photographs. Cristoforetti doesn’t say what parts of the world they show, inviting us instead to focus on the sheer beauty of the scenery far below.

During downtime on the ISS, astronauts often like to head to the Cupola module, whose seven windows offer stunning views of Earth and beyond. No doubt these images were taken from that precise place.

While some crew members like to simply gaze out and enjoy the vistas, others grab one of the station’s many cameras, capturing the spectacle to share with their followers on social media.

Cristoforetti, who has more than a million followers on Twitter and around half a million on TikTok, has been posting regular updates during her six-month space mission, which started in April.

Her various posts aim to share different aspects of her life in space and have so far included tips for wannabe astronauts, an explanation of a mysterious bright light on Earth, an image of a lunar eclipse from space, and a time-lapse showing how the sun sometimes doesn’t set for astronauts aboard the station.

She’s also demonstrated how astronauts perform CPR in space, and chatted about how space debris can affect life on the orbiting outpost.

For a bit of fun, she also recreated a moment from the hit Hollywood flick, Gravity.

For more images showing Earth from space, check out this impressive collection captured from the ISS and other spacecraft, including one particular stunner snapped during the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA needs good weather for Saturday’s moon launch, here’s how it’s looking

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA inks deal for 2nd private astronaut mission to space station

The space station and Earth.

Astronaut’s video offers rare fish-eye view from the ISS

Earth from the space station, viewed through a fish-eye lens.

Astronaut reveals source of ‘intriguing’ bright light on Earth

The bright light of a solar power station as seen from space.

Countdown for the first launch of NASA’s brand new rocket begins

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.

Intriguing exoplanet could be entirely covered in ocean

Artistic rendition of the exoplanet TOI-1452 b, a small planet that may be entirely covered in a deep ocean.

How to watch SpaceX’s nighttime Starlink launch tonight

SpaceX rocket launch

Lightning strikes Artemis I launchpad ahead of Monday launch

artemis

Here’s the asteroid NASA is going to crash a spacecraft into

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Hubble revisits a funky irregular dwarf galaxy

The galaxy featured in this Picture of the Week has a shape unlike many of the galaxies familiar to Hubble. Its thousands of bright stars evoke a spiral galaxy, but it lacks the characteristic ‘winding’ structure. The shining red blossoms stand out as well, twisted by clouds of dust — these are the locations of intense star formation. Yet it also radiates a diffuse glow, much like an elliptical galaxy and its core of older, redder stars. This galactic marvel is known to astronomers as NGC 1156.

Water map of Mars could help choose locations for future missions

Data from ESA's Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter have been used to create the first detailed global map of hydrated mineral deposits on Mars. Click here for an annotated version with mineral types and abundances.

How will the weather affect NASA’s rocket launch tomorrow?

NASA's mega moon rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA scrubs Monday’s launch of its mega moon rocket

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.