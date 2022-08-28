 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Here’s the asteroid NASA is going to crash a spacecraft into

Georgina Torbet
By

What could we do if we spotted a dangerous asteroid on a collision course with our planet? NASA has an idea that it’s testing out, though it might sound like a Hollywood plot. The DART mission will deliberately fly a small spacecraft into an asteroid to see whether its path can be deflected. The idea is to test whether this concept would be effective if a real dangerous asteroid was observed heading toward Earth.

The DART spacecraft launched in November last year and sent back its first images in December. But following the spacecraft is only half of the picture, as the NASA team also needed to confirm the exact orbit of the asteroid they are targeting.

The asteroid Didymos, located near the center of the screen, moves across the night sky.
On the night of July 7, 2022, the Lowell Discovery Telescope near Flagstaff, Arizona captured this sequence in which the asteroid Didymos, located near the center of the screen, moves across the night sky. The sequence is sped up by about 900 times. Scientists used this and other observations from the July campaign to confirm Dimorphos’ orbit and anticipated location at the time of DART’s impact. Lowell Observatory/N. Moskovitz

The asteroid Dimorphos is one of a binary pair, along with its larger companion Didymos. They orbit the sun in around two years, in an eccentric orbit which at some points comes as close to the sun as Earth is, and at other points is 2.3 times this distance from the sun. The DART researchers needed to confirm the asteroids’ exact orbit to make sure the spacecraft would intercept them correctly, which they did by using observations in early 2021.

But beyond this, it was also important for the team to have an exact model of how the asteroid system behaved before the spacecraft impacted it. So further observations were made using ground-based telescopes in July this year.

“The before-and-after nature of this experiment requires exquisite knowledge of the asteroid system before we do anything to it,” explained Nick Moskovitz, an astronomer with Lowell Observatory who worked on the observation campaign, in a statement. “We don’t want to, at the last minute, say, ‘Oh, here’s something we hadn’t thought about or phenomena we hadn’t considered.’ We want to be sure that any change we see is entirely due to what DART did.”

Thanks to these latest observations, the team has confirmed the movement of the binary asteroid system, when it could see events called mutual events when one asteroid passed in front of the other. The researchers observed 11 mutual events which let them model where the two asteroids will be in relation to each other when the DART spacecraft impacts Dimorphos.

“We really have high confidence now that the asteroid system is well understood and we are set up to understand what happens after impact,” Moskovitz said.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA video reveals all about upcoming Artemis I moon mission

nasa sls progress update block 1b in flight tw adj 1

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA's Orion spacecraft.

This is Jupiter as you’ve never seen it before

Jupiter, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Thousands of stars press close together in stunning Hubble image

This scintillating image showcases the globular cluster NGC 6540 in the constellation Sagittarius, which was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. These two instruments have slightly different fields of view — which determines how large an area of sky each instrument captures. This composite image shows the star-studded area of sky that was captured in both instruments’ field of view.

How engineers fixed Lucy spacecraft’s solar array issue as it whizzed through space

At 24 feet (7.3 meters) across each, Lucy’s two solar panels underwent initial deployment tests in January 2021. In this photo, a technician at Lockheed Martin Space in Denver, Colorado, inspects one of Lucy’s arrays during its first deployment. These massive solar arrays will power the Lucy spacecraft throughout its entire 4-billion-mile, 12-year journey through space as it heads out to explore Jupiter’s elusive Trojan asteroids

NASA gets ready for Artemis lunar launch later this month

A view of Moonikin “Campos” secured in a seat inside the Artemis I Orion crew module atop the Space Launch System rocket in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 3, 2022.

Wish a very happy 10th landing anniversary to Mars rover Curiosity

A poster produced by NASA to celebrate the Curiosity Mars rover’s tenth anniversary on the Red Planet.

See elements as colors in this galaxy where stars are being born

This week, we feature an image of the spiral galaxy NGC 4303, also known as Messier 61, which is one of the largest galactic members of the Virgo Cluster. Being a so-called starburst galaxy, it has an unusually high amount of stars being born, and has been used by astronomers as a laboratory to better understand the fascinating phenomena of star formation.

No one is quite sure how long a day on Earth lasts, it turns out

Earth as seen by NOAA's GOES-18 weather satellite.

India successfully launches new rocket but fails to deploy satellites into stable orbit

ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle launches for the first time from Sriharikota, India on Sunday, August 7.

Looking back on some of the universe’s oldest galaxies with James Webb

This image is part of a larger mosaic taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s from a patch of sky near the handle of the Big Dipper. This is one of the first images obtained by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) collaboration.

Thousands of stars sparkle in this week’s Hubble image

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius. The star-strewn observation highlights the density of stars at the heart of globular clusters, which are stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. To capture the data in this image, Hubble used two of its cutting-edge astronomical instruments: Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Check out this supercomputer’s stunning image of a supernova remnant

An image of a supernova remnant created by Setonix, Australia's newest supercomputer.